A group of Waunakee residents is campaigning against the Waunakee school district’s Nov. 8 referendum, sending literature to residents’ homes claiming the projects are excessive.
Waunakee resident John Soper said he had the piece printed and received contributions from a coalition that has formed opposing the capital plan.
Some are mainly against relocating Heritage Elementary School from its downtown site. But for Soper, the size and cost of the project itself is the issue.
“The scale of the referendum is unbelievably out of proportion to what the community needs,” Soper said.
Waunakee school district voters will see two school referendum questions on the ballot Nov. 8. The first is for $175 million to build a new Heritage Elementary School near the Intermediate School on Woodland Drive, then a new Middle School on the site of the former South Street Heritage Elementary. The existing Middle School would then become part of the Waunakee High School campus.
The second referendum question asks to exceed the revenue cap by a total of $10 million over three three years—$1 million the first year, $3 million the second and $6 million the third.
According to Soper and literature sent to Waunakee homes, the $175 million capital referendum would be the third largest in state history if passed. It notes that only Madison and LaCrosse have had larger referendums, and Waunakee is district and its tax base are smaller.
“You compare this to other building projects, it feels out of proportion,” Soper said, citing one of the bullet points in the literature indicating it is $25 million more expensive than Phase I of the UW-Madison engineering building.
Current inflation may be driving the Waunakee school project costs up, but if so, Soper said the timing may then be poor and the district could wait to construct the schools.
Soper said the district has sold the referendum to residents by telling them that the tax rate will remain stable.
“What they’ve said, they’ve chosen their words carefully, this will not change the mill rate,” Soper said.
But the rate at which homes will be taxed is different from the levy, the portion of the district’s budget made up of taxes. Home values have risen, so although the tax rate will be the same, each residence will pay more based on the higher value of the home.
“It means that over the next year, two years, five years, when you’re reassessed, your property taxes will go up,” Soper said.
Soper said the rate should be lower than it is now to fund the actual operating costs of the district. And, he said, the district will likely hold another operating referendum at when the current one expires.
Soper has examined the district’s draft 2022-23 budget, and using assumptions of state aid, the interest rate on the borrowing and other factors, he calculated cost of the referendum in the third year at $1,072 for a $360,000 home.
“It’s a big number, and it’s not being discussed,” Soper said.
Soper also questioned enrollment projections, noting that the district is assuming 1,380 over the next 13 years, more than 100 students per year.
“Over the last six years, our average growth is 29 students a year,” Soper said, noting there is good reason to be skeptical.
“Maybe we need to address our buildings at a different scale,” he said.
Soper said he believes there is a consensus in the Vote No group that the district has facility needs, but more conversation is needed.
“A robust community discussion about our… wants and our needs requires this to be voted down to have that real discussion,” Soper said. “For the various reasons of the people in this coalition, none of their concerns or opinions can be addressed until this is voted down. Then we can have that discussion.”