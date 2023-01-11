Hens

Shown are hens at Schumacher Farm County Park, where chickens are kept in the summer. The park is in the Town of Westport.

 File photo

If laying hens were allowed in Waunakee, would the village need chicken cops? Would the clucking or coop poop result in neighbor complaints?

These are some of the questions Waunakee village plan commissioners hope to find answers to as they consider an ordinance amendment to allow the feathered livestock in residential areas.