Draft map
Waunakee Village staff presented this draft of the map to the village board at their Aug. 1 meeting. A map with different locations feasible for a pool will be used to educate the community prior to the Nov. 8 referendum.

 Roberta Baumann

If Waunakee voters show their support for an aquatic center in the Nov. 8 referendum, the pool could be built in a future housing area, at a park yet to be dedicated.

At their Aug. 1 meeting, the Waunakee Village Board examined a map prepared by staff showing existing sites large enough for such a facility, sites 5 acres or larger that are owned by the village. A map showing sites that could accommodate the pool will be part of the village’s educational campaign prior to the election.