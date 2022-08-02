Waunakee Village staff presented this draft of the map to the village board at their Aug. 1 meeting. A map with different locations feasible for a pool will be used to educate the community prior to the Nov. 8 referendum.
If Waunakee voters show their support for an aquatic center in the Nov. 8 referendum, the pool could be built in a future housing area, at a park yet to be dedicated.
At their Aug. 1 meeting, the Waunakee Village Board examined a map prepared by staff showing existing sites large enough for such a facility, sites 5 acres or larger that are owned by the village. A map showing sites that could accommodate the pool will be part of the village’s educational campaign prior to the election.
The map demonstrates that Waunakee’s central area lacks any undeveloped space for a pool, trustees observed. While it identifies Village Park as large enough, such a project would require relocating the baseball field and other facilities.
“Village Park, in my mind, is off limits,” said Trustee Gary Herzberg.
Trustee Phil Willems said he would be out of town if the trees were ever removed from that park to accommodate a pool.
Village President Chris Zellner noted that taking out facilities from existing parks would be more of a challenge than locating the pool in a future development, perhaps at Kilkenny West, Golden Pond, Veridian or at Hogan Road. Easy Street could be another site, Zellner said.
“My thought is we should use a developing park and not an existing park,” Zellner said.
Trustee Nila Frye agreed.
“I’d rather do what you’re talking about so we’re not tearing out,” she said. “We don’t want to undo what’s already been done.”
Trustees also agreed that no site is available in the middle of the village, as the map demonstrates.
The Waunakee Village Board approved the referendum question to pose to voters in July. It will ask, "Should the Village construct a public outdoor aquatics facility with an estimated construction cost of $9.4 million?"
The explanatory statement notes that the cost to taxpayers will be $44 per $100,000 in value. The intention is to build the pool on village-owned property.
Locating a pool in a neighborhood yet to be developed rather than an existing neighborhood allows it to be master planned, Village Administrator Todd Schmidt said. Trustees noted that homeowners seeking to locate there would do so with full knowledge of the pool plan and the lighted parking lot to be built there, sparing existing homeowners from having to adjust to a change in their neighborhood.
Waunakee’s parkland dedication ordinance requires 10% of land to be developed to go toward parkland, so an 80-acre site could allow 10 acres to be dedicated to the village.
Schmidt said voters should be aware that if the referendum reveals support for a pool, staff will begin pursuing potential locations. Anyone voting for an aquatic facility with any expectations about where it will be located could be disappointed, Schmidt added.
“Our question is really, ‘Do you think Waunakee should have a pool?’” Schmidt said, adding that the aquatics consulting firm, Counsilman-Hunsaker, has helped to determine the type of facility the community desires.
As a non-binding referendum, it will provide information to the board to make future decisions.
Having a pool at the edge of the community could have an advantage. Trustee Herzberg said he could envision an aquatic facility at the corner of Woodland Drive and Hwy. Q.
“It would be kind of iconic to come to Waunakee and have a pool up there packed with kids and families, instead of hiding it back in a corner there that no one ever sees,” Herzberg said.
Trustee Sam Kaufmann added that the Water Wheel Drive area could provide a location with places families could walk to for lunch.
Village staff asked what revisions the board would like to see in the maps. The maps as drawn would demonstrate the difficulty with siting a pool in the center of town, Trustee Erin Moran said.
Community Services Director Sue McDade agreed. McDade said many believe somewhere in the center of the community, the village owns land to possibly locate a pool, but the map demonstrates otherwise.
“I love this map because it’s very complete and honest,” McDade said.
Tim Semmanns, community development director, said text could be added to a legend on the map explaining the pros and cons of the different sites.
“I think this helps send a message of the complicated decisions that will be in front of us and the types of things we have to consider,” Schmidt said.
Zellner added the decisions will be “complicated but doable.”