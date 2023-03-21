Waunakee school district residents will elect two school board members in the April 4 election, one to represent the Village of Waunakee, and the other the Town of Westport and cities of Middleton and Madison in two contested races.
When Brian Hoefer declined to run for another term on the school board to represent the village, Nicole Greene and Dawn Heinrichs filed nomination papers.
Incumbent Joan Ensign is running for another term to represent the Westport, Middleton and Madison area. Zach Jensen has also filed for the position.
Although school board members represent portions of the different municipalities in the district, the voting is at large.
The Tribune asked the candidates to respond to a question-and-answer form to learn a little big about their priorities heading into the election. The following are their responses.
Joan Ensign
Age: 69
Occupation: Retired High School Math Teacher
Why are you running for the Waunakee Community School District Board of Education?
I am running to retain my seat on the Board of Education in order to continue the work with the recently passed building referendum, the benefits and salary packages to retain and hire top employees, and most importantly to hire the best candidate to replace our superintendent.
What qualifications would you bring to the board?
I bring 12 years of experience on the board of education, 33 years of teaching experience in the district and a knowledge of the community as a lifelong resident of the Waunakee area.
Name 3 changes you would like to see within the school or board of education operations if elected, in order of importance?
An effective board is a collaborative effort of seven voices jointly establishing priorities for the district. With that being said, this is simply my wish list. First, academic achievement has been disrupted with the pandemic. As we settle back into a more normal environment, I want to look closely at our achievement data and be sure we are providing the support necessary so all students have the academic skills to be successful.
Secondly, administrator longevity has been a strength in our school district. We are in a position where many district level and building level administrators are reaching retirement age. We will need a process to attract candidates for these positions who embrace where we are, but have a vision of new possibilities.
Lastly, I want to be sure decisions utilizing the community’s generous referendum dollars are used to optimize modern learning space and maximize dollars available for district wide maintenance.
Zach Jensen
Age: 41
Occupation: Engineer
Why are you running for the Waunakee Community School District Board of Education?
Having a school age child, I have an inherent, vested interest in the success of the Waunakee Community School District. The most effective way I can contribute to the community, as well as add value to the community is by running for a seat on the WCSD Board of Education.
What qualifications would you bring to the board?
I bring a renewed energy, a fresh perspective, and new ideas from professional experience outside of academia. I practice an ability to evaluate complex situations, and use rational critical thinking to identify the best solutions, on a daily basis. These skills will be an asset to the community while on the Board of Education.
Name 3 changes you would like to see within the school or board of education operations if elected, in order of importance?
A return to the academic performance levels previously attained by Waunakee Community Schools - achieved by focusing on individual needs and providing students with opportunities to maximize their individual potential.
Educator Empowerment - establishing a culture where teachers feel comfortable making decisions that are in the best interest of their student's individual academic performance. Acknowledging and celebrating outstanding educator performance, and as a district, maintaining an active plan for teacher recruitment, development & retention.
Fiscal responsibility - which includes prioritizing conscientious spending on the most advanced facilities, operations, and staff. Responsible spending must also include maximizing efficiencies and capturing savings where possible through the use of forward budgeting and program development.
Nicole Greene
Age:
Occupation: Physical Therapist by trade; currently a stay-at-home mother.
Why are you running for the Waunakee Community School District Board of Education?
My four daughters will be a part of the WCSD over the next decade plus. Their education and the education of all students in the community is very important to me. I want to continue to maintain the standard of excellence in academics that Waunakee has always been known for.
What qualifications would you bring to the board?
I have experience working in the schools as a substitute teacher and physical therapist. I am optimistic, full of energy and love people. My experiences have allowed me to become a great communicator with professionals, educators, parents and kids.
I am personally asking for your vote on April 4.
Name 3 changes you would like to see within the school or board of education operations if elected, in order of importance?
Fiscal responsibility will directly affect all areas. Analyzing the budget and figuring out where to allocate the funds to best support our students is an important role for the board of education. Creating new opportunities that will prepare them for their careers and ventures post graduation. Providing teachers with the necessary support staff and funds to continue to effectively educate our children.
A large responsibility for the board over the next year will be hiring a new superintendent. Identifying a strong leader that will exemplify the values of the Waunakee schools and community. As the principals unanimously agreed, a servant leader that puts people first.
Working with our professional educators to determine advancements, changes or maintenance needed for our current curriculum to best support our students. Objectively measuring the effectiveness of all the curriculum offered from 4K through high school.