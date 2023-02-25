On Feb. 15, Gov. Tony Evers announced his proposed 2023 budget, which is expected to mark the beginning of an extended period of argument, debate, and negotiation with the State Legislature.
His budget proposal also on one subject that has been an ongoing concern for local municipalities: shared revenue.
Elected leaders in towns, villages, and cities have frequently commented on the difficulty providing services within budget constraints given the state of “shared revenue” that provides state funding for local services.
The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum's research has also found that cities, villages and towns are tightening their budget belts as "as state aid has stagnated and the state has tightened limits on local property taxes," it reported in its June 2022 newsletter. That edition focused on Wisconsin towns, noting that they are relying more on local property taxes to deliver services.
District 79 Rep. Alex Joers (D-Middleton) described the financial situation of local communities as “facing a real crisis” after decades of underfunding and declining shared revenue.
“Property taxpayers are taking notice as they are forced to go to referendum time and again just to fund essential services like public safety, fire departments, and infrastructure repairs,” said Joers. “It is clear that the current shared revenue allocation needs to be adjusted so that our cities, villages, and towns can continue to provide the services residents rely on.“
Joers explained that based on that, he supports a provision in the Evers proposal to send 20 percent of the state’s sales tax revenue back to local communities for shared revenue, totaling roughly $500 million in additional municipal support.
In the State Senate, when asked the same, Minority Vice-Chair Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton) also voiced her support for directing 20 percent of sales tax to local entities as shared revenue: “The state must do more to fulfill our obligation to ensure our local partners can meet both basic and individual community needs.”