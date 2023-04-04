At the polls
Waunakee voters fill out their ballots at the Waunakee Public Library.

 File photo

Wisconsin elected a liberal state Supreme Court Judge in the April 4 election in Janet Protasiewicz, who defeated the more conservative candidate, Dan Kelly. It will change the state's Supreme Court make-up, and according to news reports, the race received the most campaign contributions in any Supreme Court race in the nation. The outcome will likely determine whether the court will reverse the current 1849 abortion law now in place.

