Wisconsin elected a liberal state Supreme Court Judge in the April 4 election in Janet Protasiewicz, who defeated the more conservative candidate, Dan Kelly. It will change the state's Supreme Court make-up, and according to news reports, the race received the most campaign contributions in any Supreme Court race in the nation. The outcome will likely determine whether the court will reverse the current 1849 abortion law now in place.
Village of Waunakee
The Waunakee area had other contested races for village and school board seats. Kristin Runge won the Waunakee Village Board President's seat by a fairly narrow margin, according to unofficial results from Dane County. Runge received 3207 of the votes, and Nila Frye received 2733 votes. Runge is a former village trustee, while Frye is currently on the board.
The village board will see two new trustees, along with incumbent Sam Kaufmann, on the board for the next two-year term. Kaufmann won the election with 3470 votes. Tricia Braun came in second with 2879 votes followed by Robert McPherson with 2437 votes.
These are the unofficial results as reported to Dane County. The village had planned to post its results on the website at Waunakee.com, as well.
Waunakee Board of Education
The Waunakee school board had two contested races in the spring election. Incumbent Joan Ensign, the school board president who represents the cities of Middleton and Madison, along with the Town of Westport, turned back a challenge from Zach Jensen. Ensign won with 65.8% of the vote, which was decided with votes of 5464 to 2813.
The race was somewhat closer for the seat representing the Village of Waunakee. Both first-time candidates were on the ballot, as Dawn Heinrichs won the election by 54%, with 4472 votes, defeating Nicole Greene who received 3664 votes.
More election results will be reported as they become available.