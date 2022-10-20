Waunakee residents could see a small increase in the village portion of their 2023 total tax bill, much of it due to increases in public safety costs and personnel.

The village board is in the process of considering a 2023 budget with expenditures at $11.7 million, a 6.78% increase over last year. At their meeting Monday, board members heard a presentation from Renee Meinholz, village finance director, and department managers on the budget, before setting a public hearing for Nov. 7 to hear from residents.