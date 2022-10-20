Waunakee residents could see a small increase in the village portion of their 2023 total tax bill, much of it due to increases in public safety costs and personnel.
The village board is in the process of considering a 2023 budget with expenditures at $11.7 million, a 6.78% increase over last year. At their meeting Monday, board members heard a presentation from Renee Meinholz, village finance director, and department managers on the budget, before setting a public hearing for Nov. 7 to hear from residents.
The proposed budget would raise the tax amount by $14 per $100,000 of home valuation; a $500,000 home would pay $3,175 in village taxes, $70 more than in 2022.
Costs for employee health insurance, along with EMS and fire protection have all increased, for a total of $339,975.
EMS costs have risen significantly, mainly due to the addition of new full-time paramedics to help the agency meet the rising call volumes. The additional $151,040 budgeted for EMS in 2023 is a 41.17% increase over last year. Waunakee's total share of EMS fees paid for by the various municipalities in the district is $517,865. EMS fees are calculated per capita.
The Waunakee Fire Department's costs are also rising, mainly due to the increased cost of equipment, Chief Dave Kopp said.
Apparatus, the loss of raffle income and the increased costs for vendors and suppliers are the reasons for the higher fees, Kopp said. The lead time for ordering engines has also grown to about 5 years, he said.
Call volumes have also jumped between 30-35%. The volunteer department is also budgeting a second employee, either a full-time chief when Chief Kopp’s term ends or another fire inspector, according to Brian Adler, fire inspector.
The village budget includes an additional $103,963 for its portion of the fire district's fees, which total $748,762 for Waunakee. Fire fees are based on the equalized values of the different communities.
Other new hires are expected in the police department for a patrol officer and administration for a deputy finance director.
Village Trustee Gary Herzberg also suggested a new hire for the public works department, noting when an employee is out, "they can't catch up." He said Waunakee residents are accustomed to a high level of service that includes plowing and keeping Main Street flower pots watered and tended to.
"I'm concerned that we're not putting another body into our public works and police department," Herzberg said.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt said he and Meinholz could add that into the budget for consideration. He noted that an added public works position was planned for 2024. According to a memo prepared for village officials, evey $10,000 change in the levy results in a $4 increase in taxes for the average home.
Other increases in the budget are due to wage increases. The budget includes a 3% cost of living increase in January and a 1% increase in July. Scheduled salary increases are also in the budget.
Al Dassow, a citizen member of the village's finance committee, asked if the cost of living increase was high enough in this competitive environment for personnel, noting that retaining employees is more effective than training new hires.
Residents can weigh in on the budget at the village's Nov. 7 meeting. Another public hearing is set for Nov. 21, and afterwards the village will adopt the 2023 budget.