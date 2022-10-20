As households in Waunakee receive information from a coalition of residents opposing the school district’s referendums, the Waunakee Tribune asked administrators to weigh in on some of their points.
The flier sent to residents calls the $175 million capital referendum “excessive.”
But district superintendent Randy Guttenberg and Steve Summers note that the funds will go not only toward new construction of an elementary and a high school, but also toward a number of maintenance projects and other instruction improvements, such as updates to the welding lab and a new family locker room at the high school.
Guttenberg pointed out that the referendum is a five-year buildout and differs from previous referendums that asked for one project at a time. That was the case in 2004-05, when the district first held a referendum to add onto the high school then another soon after to build Arboretum Elementary School.
The tax rate
School officials have been quick to point out that the tax rate could decrease for the 2022-23 school year in order to keep the levy consistent. That’s because its initial referendum plan assumed a property valuation increase of 5% per year. But because valuations came in at 15%, administrators planned to share with the board of education at Monday’s annual meeting that the levy can be kept the same if the tax rate were dropped to $9.68.
The board will then consider setting the tax rate at its Oct. 24 meeting. But the intent has been to keep the property tax levy, the amount the school district receives from taxes, the same. In the past, the mill rate has been consistent as the district has paid down debt.
Summers noted that the amount a household pays in taxes is “very individualized,” as some homes are reassessed higher than others. That can be the result of home additions, improvements or recent sales.
Enrollment
Asked about the district’s enrollment projections, Summers noted that they are provided by Mark Roffers, an urban planner. Roffers uses information from the UW Applied Population Lab, but does a deeper dive, talking to developers in each of the district’s municipalities about their housing construction plans, Summers said. He and Guttenberg note that the projections look forward, not backward, at growth.
Guttenberg added that the district is already over capacity at the Middle School where two portable trailers house four classrooms.