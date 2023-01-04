 Skip to main content
Slew of candidates file for Waunakee Village Board seats

Spring Election

Nearly half of the Waunakee Village Board seats will be filled by new members in April, after three of the seven—President Chris Zellner and trustees Gary Herzberg and Phil Willems—declined to run for another term.

That may have sparked interest among community members to run for the open seats. Seven candidates have filed nomination papers for three open trustee seats: Dustin Mueller, Tim Luttrell, Tricia Braun, John Cherf, Brian Wallace, Robert McPherson and Samuel Kaufmann, the only incumbent.

An error occurred