Slew of candidates file for Waunakee Village Board seats

Nearly half of the Waunakee Village Board seats will be filled by new members in April, after three of the seven—President Chris Zellner and trustees Gary Herzberg and Phil Willems—declined to run for another term.
That may have sparked interest among community members to run for the open seats. Seven candidates have filed nomination papers for three open trustee seats: Dustin Mueller, Tim Luttrell, Tricia Braun, John Cherf, Brian Wallace, Robert McPherson and Samuel Kaufmann, the only incumbent.
The large slate will require a primary election in February to narrow the field to six. The Wisconsin spring Primary Election Day is Feb. 21.
On the ballot for the village president seat are Kristin Runge, a former village trustee, and Nila Frye. Frye is currently serving a term as village trustee; if she wins the April 4 election, the village board can appoint a replacement.
2 races, 2 open school board seats
Voters will see two races for two open seats on the Waunakee Board of Education.
After Brian Hoefer declined to run for another term on the board to represent the Village of Waunakee, Nicole Greene and Dawn Heinrichs filed for that seat.
Incumbent Joan Ensign is running for another term to represent the Town of Westport and cities of Middleton and Madison. Zach Jensen has also filed for the position.
Although school board members are said to represent different municipalities within the district, voting is at large.
Area towns:
Town of Springfield—Town Chair, Jim Pulvermacher; Supervisor I, Dave Laufenberg; Supervisor II Matthew Wright. All are incumbents.
Town of Westport—Town Chair, Ken Sipsma; Supervisor 2, Mary Manering; Supervisor 4, John Cuccia. All are incumbents.
Town of Vienna—Town Chair, Jerry Marx; Supervisor 1, Steve Ruegsegger; Supervisor II, Sherri Meinholz. All are incumbents.