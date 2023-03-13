Candidates for the April 4 election have responded to questions from the League of Women Voters of Dane County. Their unedited responses, plus the wording of state, county, city, and school district referendums, are now available to Dane County voters on two websites: Vote411.org and lwvdanecounty.org.
The League of Women Voters of Dane County is making this information available as voters begin to receive their absentee ballots, which are scheduled to be mailed starting March 13. The league encourages voters to complete any voting research before casting a ballot.
Madison voters can vote early (in-person absentee voting) beginning Tuesday, March 21, at City of Madison libraries and other locations across Madison. Voters in other Dane County municipalities should check myvote.wi.gov or their municipal clerk’s website to learn about local early voting locations, dates, and hours.
Voters can learn which candidates are on their ballot, find contact information for their municipal clerk, request or track their absentee ballot, or find their polling place for April 4 at myvote.wi.gov. Voters can find information on referendums and candidates for judicial, city, and school board offices (though not for town and village offices or referenda) based on the voter’s address at Vote411.org.
Candidates Answers for the April 4 general election will be in The Capital City Hues the week of April 20.
The League website, lwvdanecounty.org, also has information about voting, voter photo ID, and voter registration, in English and Spanish. Voters who have questions about voting may contact the nonpartisan Voter Helpline at 608-285-2141 to reach experienced volunteers who can offer assistance.
“We understand voters are busy. That’s why we strive to provide voters with these easy-to-access resources so they can be fully prepared to cast their ballot,” Wendy Hathaway, Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of Dane County, said about Candidates Answers.
The League of Women Voters is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, national organization whose purpose is to promote informed and active participation of citizens in government at all levels.