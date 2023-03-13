Candidates for the April 4 election have responded to questions from the League of Women Voters of Dane County. Their unedited responses, plus the wording of state, county, city, and school district referendums, are now available to Dane County voters on two websites: Vote411.org and lwvdanecounty.org.

The League of Women Voters of Dane County is making this information available as voters begin to receive their absentee ballots, which are scheduled to be mailed starting March 13. The league encourages voters to complete any voting research before casting a ballot.

