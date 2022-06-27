State, county elected officials react to SCOTUS decision

The U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, removing women’s constitutional right to an abortion, drew swift reaction from Wisconsin and Dane County elected officials, most denouncing the decision.
State Senator Jon Erpenbach, who represents Waunakee, said in a statement Friday that the action “stripped away a fundamental constitutional protection from millions of Americans.”
“They chose to take this country backward and ignore legal precedent and the will of the people,” Erpenbach said.
With an 1849 Wisconsin law now in place prohibiting abortions, women’s health care decisions will no longer be based on what their doctors decide is best, Erpenbach added.
The Wisconsin Medical Society also weighed in with a statement saying:
“Today’s decision raises concerns that could result in significant interference with the physician-patient relationship – the sanctity of which is the bedrock of our healthcare system. Defaulting to a law first created in 1949 is not the best path forward.”
Dane County officials also weighed in, as County Board Chair Patrick Miles called the day “sad and disappointing.”
“An existing, anachronistic Wisconsin law that makes abortion illegal at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest or the health of the patient is now enforceable,” Miles said in a statement. “We know this ruling will disproportionately affect low-income communities, communities of color, people who are disabled, immigrants, young people and members of the LBBTQ+ community.”
County Executive Joe Parisi called the decision “nothing short of horrific” and pointed out that the Wisconsin State Legislature failed to update the 1849 statue banning abortions in the state.
“Let me be clear — Dane County has and will continue to be a progressive beacon for the rest of the state,” Parisi said. “We will do all we can to support women and people who give birth so that we can ensure all the people in our county can be as healthy and safe as possible,” Parisi said.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett urged those protesting to do so peacefully. As far as enforcement, Barrett said he has to “prioritize my limited resources to focus on crimes that most directly affect the people I serve. These crimes include gun violence, homicides, sexual assault, vehicle thefts, human trafficking, impaired driving and domestic violence to name a few.”
Barrett added that the department lacks the resources and expertise to investigate “medical professionals conducting medical procedures in medical facilities.”
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said the decision won’t change the current operations.
“Our obligation will alway be to protect and serve our citizens. Our detectives are very busy with current investigations and I don’t expect this decision to affect us,” Brandner said.
The Supreme Court’s decision drew praise from one Wisconsin Senator.
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson called it a “victory for life and for those who have fought for decades to protect the unborn.”
Each state will decide “at what point does society have the responsibility to project life,” Johnson said.
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin lashed out at Republicans, noting that they “have taken Wisconsin women back to 1849 and it is Republicans who want to keep us there with support for having politicians interfere in the freedoms of women who will now have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers have for decades.”
Baldwin urged constituents to “fight with their voice and their votes because we will not be taken back.”
Jonathan Stefonek contributed to this article.