Tech school board members
Wisconsin Technical College System board members, from left, Becky Levzow, Kelly Tourdot and Mary Williams, a former Republican state legislator. Their terms ended in May of 2021, but the three refuse to resign.

 The Badger Project

Three members of the 13-seat Wisconsin Technical College System board continue to serve in those positions despite their terms ending in May of 2021.

The trio — Becky Levzow, Kelly Tourdot and Mary Williams, a former Republican state legislator — were all appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican.