Three candidates are in the race for two open trustee seats in the Village of Windsor. Incumbents Kristine Schmidt and Bruce Stravinski are running for another term and Alan Harvey, a former board member, is running, as well.
The DeForest Times-Tribune reached out to them seeking their participation in this question and answer forum.
The following are their responses:
Alan Harvey
Age: 69
Occupation: Municipal Law Attorney (J.D., University of Wisconsin Law School); Windsor century farm owner.
Why are you running for the Windsor Village Board?
I’m passionate about Windsor, its natural resources, and its terrific residents. My goal is to make Windsor the best possible place for future generations. Windsor must protect our exceptional quality of life. Windsor citizens deserve efficient, affordable services. My unmatched experience and professional skills are assets in meeting these goals.
What qualifications would you bring to the board?
I served 10 terms as Windsor chairperson, plus prior Board and Plan Commission service. I chaired the DeForest-Windsor Fire Board and Dane County Board of Adjustment. I’m a municipal law attorney who has assisted many communities upgrade their codes of ordinances, comprehensive plans, zoning codes, and police and personnel policies.
What 3 changes would you like to see in the Village, in order of importance:
(1) Windsor’s growth presents both challenges and opportunities — its Comprehensive Plan must be properly modernized to reflect our community’s unique values. This Plan will shape Windsor’s future for the next 25 years. Windsor must be a family-friendly community with planned residential and commercial areas, balanced with a strong commitment to protecting agricultural and conservancy areas.
(2) Many families are experiencing financial stress due to inflation’s impacts, including those on fixed incomes, families trying to afford a home, and farmers facing escalating input costs. Windsor government must do its part by being lean and efficient. Borrowing costs have recently exploded for all municipalities which means Windsor must re-examine its expenses and business model. While always encouraging innovation, I will seek ways for Windsor to minimize costs and maximize efficiencies,
(3) As the author of “Understanding Wisconsin’s Open Meetings Law,” cited in the Statutes, I strongly support compliance with that law and government transparency.
Kristine M. Schmidt
Age: 59
Occupation: Retired after ~40 years in the electric and natural gas utility industry, currently sitting on corporate boards
Why are you running for the Windsor Village Board?
I’ve enjoyed living in a safe, welcoming, and growing rural community. More recently, Windsor has experienced population growth with needs for additional services, and consequently, the landscape and expectations of local government is changing. I’m running for office to ensure continued growth while sustaining our strong agricultural community and economy.
What qualifications would you bring to the board?
After working 40+ years in energy sectors, my background uniquely qualifies me for a Trustee role as my experience includes: leading utility operations and regulatory affairs, overseeing multi-billion dollar budgets and income statements, participating and leading various strategic initiatives that lead to successful infrastructure deployment, and managing large employee-based organizations.
Name 3 changes you would like to see within the village, in order of importance?
Windsor is a wonderful community and blessed with conservancies, parks, agricultural lands, and lovely residential areas. I don’t believe we need change, rather we need to continue to manage the growth of our village while preserving our agricultural history. We must focus on fiscal responsibility for costs of basic and advancing service levels for the entire community, meanwhile protecting our conservancies and agricultural districts. Windsor’s budgets must prioritize and include financing for key projects that include: a new municipal building, new and improved roads and infrastructure, land for commercial and residential development, new and improved parks and trails (including connecting those within and adjacent to Windsor), and maintaining and expanding water and sewer utilities. Continuing to attract new residents is important, but equally important is attracting commercial businesses offering restaurants, support services (e.g., groceries, gifts, flowers/gardening, banking, dry cleaning, pet services), and other retail shops.
Bruce Stravinski
Age: 73
Occupation: Retired Business Owner
Why are you running for the Windsor Village Board?
I am running to be re-elected to the Windsor Village Board to continue to serve the residents of Windsor. I am a retired business owner who wants the Village of Windsor to remain the best place to live in Dane County. Since I am retired, I have the time and energy to make this happen.
What qualifications would you bring to the board?
I have lived in Windsor for 34 years. I have been a Village of Windsor Trustee since we incorporated in 2015. I was a Town of Windsor Supervisor for six years prior to incorporation. I have served Windsor on more than 15 Committees and Commissions over the past 27 years.
Name 3 changes you would like to see within the village, in order of importance?
1. I would like to see the revitalization of Windsor’s downtown. The first phase is beginning this year with the redesign of Fireman’s Park. Phase 2 will be a new Municipal Building on Windsor Road east of the Post Office. Phase 3 will be a farmers market on Depot Street.
2. I would like to see two additions to Windsor Crossing. A Fire & EMS Station, and a supper club/restaurant. A Fire and EMS Station is needed due to the additional growth by Windsor and DeForest south of Windsor Road. A Windsor supper club/restaurant would be an added amenity for this area.
3. I would like to see an expansion of the Token Creek Conservancy. This could happen through grant money from the DNR or the Federal Government.