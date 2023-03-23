Waunakee voters will choose between two candidates to fill a two-year term as village board president. After current President Chris Zellner announced he would not run for another term, Village Trustee Nila Frye and former Trustee Kristin Runge filed as candidates.
The Tribune asked the candidates to respond to a few questions to familiarize voters with them and their priorities.
Nila FryeAge: 64
Occupation: Owner/operator Nila’s Nursery and Childcare
Why are you running for Waunakee Village Board president?
I am running because I see and hear the needs of Waunakee residents. It’s important to maintain our village services and infrastructure, while keeping taxes low. I want to provide citizens with more opportunity for input in the development process. As communication flows, democracy grows.
What qualifications would you bring to the president’s seat?
Since moving to the village in 1977 I have served on 12 village committees. For the past 3 years I have been a village trustee. I currently serve as the chair of the Public Works committee, as well as being on the Community Development Authority, and Police and Fire committees.
Name 3 changes you would like to see with village administration or the village itself if elected (in order of importance)?
1. More transparency and checks and balances in the budget and development processes. Getting citizens on the finance committee was a start. I would codify the long standing practice of having two public hearings when a public hearing is required, at the planning commission and village board level.
2. Better communication with citizens. This would include updating the village web page so agenda and packets are more easily accessible, and the search feature worked better. Sam Kaufmann started a trustee e-newsletter and I’d like the village to provide that service, and a subscriber list for public hearings.
3. Continue to work on getting the agenda packets for meetings out by the Wednesday before the Monday meetings. The packets have the details on what is on the agenda and are lengthy. This gives citizens and board members more time to understand and ask questions. Citizen input is important.
Kristin RungeAge: 52
Occupation: Economic Development Specialist, University of Wisconsin-Extension
Why are you running for Waunakee Village Board President?
I grew up in the region and I love living in Waunakee. I want to use the skills I’ve developed over a lifetime of public service to ensure Waunakee is a vibrant and resilient place to grow a family, a career, or a business.
What qualifications would you bring to the president’s seat?
As an economic development specialist, I work with communities across Wisconsin to address issues such as housing, workforce development, and economic diversification, among others. Within Waunakee, I’ve been a Trustee, served on the Police Commission, Community Development Authority, and chaired the Finance Committee. For more about my qualifications, visit www.rungeforwaunakee.com
Name 3 changes you would like to see either within the village administration or the village itself if elected, in order of importance?
Change No. 1: Diversify and grow our tax base. Our schools are our competitive advantage, and we passed a $175+ million referendum to support their growth. Diversifying the tax base to include a balance of commercial and light industrial, as well as housing, will help fund the referendum without pressuring current property owners.
Change No. 2: Increase retail and services. Our residents spend more across nearly all categories than average, and almost all of it is spent elsewhere. Filling our vacant storefronts and developable retail land will enhance our day-to-day life and fuel our local economy.
Change No. 3: Burnish our reputation as a welcoming community. Newcomers and long-time residents agree that Waunakee is open-hearted and forward-looking. Amplifying these values will affirm our commitment to listening to one another and lifting up others as we continue the work of being one of the best communities in Wisconsin.