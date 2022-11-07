Fallen tree
Shown is what is left of the white oak tree on Westport Road after collapsing June 19.

 Roberta Baumann

Remnants of the carved tree trunk on Westport Road that weathered more than 250 years on the site have been removed and put into storage as the Westport town leaders decide how best to preserve them.

The carved trunk of the white oak had rotted out and collapsed over the summer, and the site had been cordoned off since. Recently, town staff felt the site should be cleaned up and removed the parts of the tree still intact, said Town Administrator, Clerk-Treasurer Dean Grosskopf.  The town had first looked to preserve it.