Remnants of the carved tree trunk on Westport Road that weathered more than 250 years on the site have been removed and put into storage as the Westport town leaders decide how best to preserve them.
The carved trunk of the white oak had rotted out and collapsed over the summer, and the site had been cordoned off since. Recently, town staff felt the site should be cleaned up and removed the parts of the tree still intact, said Town Administrator, Clerk-Treasurer Dean Grosskopf. The town had first looked to preserve it.
“It was determined it wasn’t salvageable in its entirety,” Grosskopf said. “We couldn’t find anybody who could, as they say, put Humpty Dumpty back together again.”
Parts of the tree have been stored indoors until it can be determined how or if it should be displayed, Grosskopf said.
After the white oak died following a development project at the site more than 25 years ago, the trunk was carved to serve as a reminder to developers to take precautions as they proceed with projects.
In 1996, as apartments were built along the road, the developers were warned not to allow equipment to be parked within the tree’s canopy. But equipment was parked there anyway.
The town filed a suit and received an insurance settlement. The funds were used to commission artist Alberto Chavez to carve the sculpture out of the stump. Engraved with animals and humans, the sculpture has been a conversational piece for many residents along the road. After rains soaked it in June, the decayed stump fell over.
The tree’s legacy continues to live on in the town’s code of ordinances. They provide protections for trees, requiring developers to erect fencing to prevent vehicles from parking on their roots and causing damage.