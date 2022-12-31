Municipal Boundary Map

DeForest proposed a boundary agreement with this map. The red area is a section where the two municipalities would share revenue. The area outlined in yellow is a future DeForest growth area. Vienna rejected the agreement in April.

The Town of Vienna has filed a lawsuit objecting to the annexation of 123.6 acres into the Village of DeForest which would affect the town’s tax base, resulting in a loss of commercial tax revenue for the town.

A notice sent with Vienna property owners’ tax bills explains that the town is pursuing litigation, challenging the annexation of land south of Hwy. V along Hickory Lane and another portion directly east of the interstate.