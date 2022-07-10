Voters to choose one of two Democrats in Assembly District 79 primary this August

With Assembly District 79 Representative Dianne Hesselbein running for the state Senate this fall, two Democrats are vying for the open seat she will leave behind.
Dane County Board Supervisor Alex Joers, who has served as a policy aide for Hesselbein, and Brad Votava, a newcomer to state politics hoping to work across the aisle for change, both hope to be the nominee to face Republican Victoria Fueger in the November election.
District 79 voters will choose between the two for the Democratic nominee in the Aug. 9 primary. The district includes portions of Madison, Middleton, Windsor and all of Waunakee and Westport.
Alex Joers
Alex Joers grew up in the district and gained experience in the Legislature working for Rep. Hesselbein. The Madison resident was elected to the Dane County Board in 2020, then reelected in the spring. Joers’ father was the athletic director at Middleton High School and was involved in the community. After he died of pancreatic cancer in 2020, the outpouring of support for the family inspired the younger Joers to “continue on my dad’s legacy of service in this community, too,” he said.
Joers cited gun safety and reproductive freedom as two issues he hears about when knocking on doors in the district.
“People are really concerned about sending their kids to schools, going to churches and going to grocery stores without getting shot,” he said, adding that legislators have a responsibility to provide gun safety measures such as red flag laws and background checks to prevent those with mental illness from purchasing assault rifles.
Another concern is the U.S. Supreme Court decision that strips away reproductive rights, allowing Wisconsin’s 1849 ban on abortion to be enforced. Joers said the Legislature has a responsibility to provide the necessary security and ability for reproductive freedom.
“Getting that abortion ban off the books has been top of mind for many constituents I talk to,” he said.
Other state issues to address are the environment, lack of school funding and “just the perils that our democracy seems to be in right now because of gerrymandering and restrictions on voting,” Joers said.
On the county board, Joers said he has advocated for sustainable environmental policy and expanding public land for flood mitigation, conservation and recreation. He hears significant concerns about PFAS in the water, as well.
“I think at the legislative level… we really need to pass the Clear Act, and that’s to mitigate and remove PFAS from our waterways, and give funding to our communities to be able to do that,” Joers said.
Other pieces of legislation will also help preserve the environment.
“I look at my 2-year-old son and I constantly think, will he have the same clean air, clean water and ability to enjoy his natural environment? So, that’s something I am fighting for,” Joers said.
Joers also sees significant concern for school funding, and said the state should invest in the schools “so that every kid gets the education that they need to succeed in a future workforce and a future Wisconsin.”
Asked how progress can be achieved in the current Legislature, Joers said many are “unwilling to listen to the will of the people.”
“When you have time and time again, the majority of Wisconsin advocating for affordable health care by means of BadgerCare Expansion, you have a majority of Wisconsinites crying out for gun safety legislation, people are losing hope,” Joers said.
Joers said people should look to elect a candidate with a background in the Legislature who can use their political experience to bridge the political divide.
“I believe that we cannot give up because this is going to be a long fight ahead,” Joers said. “When we choose our elective representatives, that’s something we should look to: who has the energy to keep up that fight?”
Brad Votava
Brad Votava has lived in the Madison area for 22 years, and he and his wife raised their children here.
He said he has a vision of a citizen-led Legislature who serve to make positive changes. Some in the state Legislature have remained in office for three decades, Votava said, noting most races are not opposed.
“I'd like to see competitive races with a citizen legislative model where people with different backgrounds come together to contribute knowledge of their fields,” Votava said.
He said the culture could be changed so that legislators worked in a more bipartisan way to find solutions, adding that Democrats and Republicans don’t seem to have relationships that allow them to find common ground.
Asked if he supported term limits, Votava said he might, but with more competitive races, they would not be necessary.
Votava said he is running to address challenges in education funding, health care access, infrastructure and natural resources.
Everyone he has talked to in Wisconsin, Democrats and Republicans, want to see excellent public schools, he said.
“I think we have a lot of common ground on that that we can build upon to address this issue,” Votava said.
Historically, the state committed to two-thirds of school funding, but hasn’t lived up to that commitment, he said. Teachers are leaving the profession statewide, and the state should reevaluate its funding. Currently, Wisconsin is 34th in the nation for teachers’ starting salaries.
“It’s going to be very difficult to attract people to go to college for teaching and to graduate as new teachers without having sufficient incentive to do that,” Votava said.
Votava said he hopes to work collaboratively to address those issues. He noted that at least 30 new faces will be in the state Legislature next year.
“It’s a chance to build a new culture and new relationships,” he said.
Health care access is also top of mind now, Votava said, noting that during the pandemic, disparities became more apparent. If state dollars were targeted toward public private partnerships to bring facilities and partnerships to underserved areas, health outcomes would be improved, he said.
“And it’s in the end good for all of us. It’s good to have state access… in terms of having good health care. It attracts employers, it attracts people who move here or want to stay here. So it’s good for the economy, it’s good for health outcomes, it’s good for everybody in the state,” Votava said.
Wisconsin’s aging infrastructure also needs attention, Votava said, noting that the American Society for Civil Engineers gave the state a C for its infrastructure overall, with a D+ rating for roads, also an economic issue. The Legislature should look to spend federal ARPA funds then dovetail back with state, regional and county funding, with all levels of government working together.
“That’s one of my big themes,” Votava said, “increasing cooperation between the different levels of government, the local, regional and state and federal government.”
Votava said he previously worked for NASA to solve issues. He began Archer Geographic and works with public and private partnerships to solve land and water natural resource issues, an area of expertise he said is currently lacking in the legislative makeup that he can contribute to.
Again, Votava said both parties can be brought together to solve problems. Both have interest in protecting the state’s natural resources, whether for conservation purposes, hunting and fishing or just tourism.
“There’s a common interest amongst all those groups to have a thriving, healthy environment,” Votava said.
Asked about Wisconsin’s abortion ban, Votava said he is pro choice, and the state or federal government should not interfere. The issue will be settled in the courts, he said, but Wisconsin needs to come up with a new state law.
Votava was also asked about gun safety and said he would advocate for responsible gun ownership, perhaps raising the age from 18 to 21 for those purchasing a gun and limiting the type of firearms available.
His main platforms are education, health care, infrastructure and natural resources.
“I’m running for those reasons, and wanting to make a positive contribution in those areas,” Votava said.