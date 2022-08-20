The recent Waunakee and Westport park and recreation survey yielded few surprises from residents, but showed a continuing interest in bike and pedestrian trails, along with some sort of aquatic facility.
The survey results were presented at the Aug. 3 joint meeting of Waunakee and Westport’s park and recreation committees.
“We know that our residents are supportive of trails, but we also know that nationally, people like being outdoors in an urban environment and in a natural environment,” said Sue McDade, Waunakee’s community services director. She noted that in Westport, the parks are more nature-based, and the residents support those facilities.
The survey was done as part of the communities’ Comprehensive Bicycle, Pedestrian and Outdoor Recreational Plan Update.
Such updates are necessary to qualify for different grants, particularly stewardship funding, McDade said. An inventory on different parks facilities is done, as well, showing national standards for amenities such as ball fields, ice rinks and basketball courts.
While the survey shows the two communities may lack certain facilities, McDade said the committee members would first meet with citizen groups to learn their desires then begin to prioritize future projects.
Overall, both the consultant from MSA Professional Services assisting with the Waunakee-Wesport park plan update, and the parks committee members, were pleased to see 994 responses to the survey, McDade said.
Some 43% of respondents indicated an interest in new, improved or expanded off-road walking/biking trails, and 38% in an outdoor pool, according to the summary highlights presented at the joint committee meeting.
“The fact that we’ve been talking about swimming pools for more than a year and the fact that some kind of aquatic facility came up on the list is not surprising,” McDade said.
The survey also notes a desire for more canoe or kayak facilities, a splash pad, restrooms, beach and lake access and an indoor pool.
The survey did indicate some residents’ concerns about the costs of a new pool.
“While the desire for an aquatic center was a popular comment among respondents, some individuals were concerned about the high cost of developing and operating a pool, instead preferring a near-term investment in a splash pad,” the memo from MSA states.
The memo also notes that many “do not feel safe biking and walking to most places in the community.”
In particular, it mentions county highways M, Q and K, along with state Hwy. 113. The county is planning to improve Hwy. M, and bicycle lanes are part of that project plan.
It also seems to indicate that Main Street is perceived by some as difficult to cross. Some of the locations cited as difficult to reach by foot or bike include the library, Kwik Trip, Culver's and the dog park off Main Street.
“These locations were all also commonly cited as priority areas for new or improved bike trails and routes,” the memo notes.
Asked how often they walk for exercise or for transportation to and from work, stores and restaurants, 65% of respondents said they walked for exercise three or more times a week. But nearly 50% said they never walked as a form of transportation.
At their October meeting the park committee will begin working on draft plan recommendations. The work is expected to continue through December before the comprehensive plan update is complete.
Community members are welcome to participate in the meetings, McDade said. Agendas can be found on the village’s website, www.waunakee.com.
“People are welcome to come and participate and listen and share thoughts and ideas,” McDade added. “It’s very participatory.”