Shown is a training session with Waunakee Area EMS. The department is looking to hire six additional full-time paramedics to serve the district. 

In 2023, Waunakee’s Emergency Management Service will improve its service as it adds paramedics to staff two ambulances at all times.

At their Aug. 1 meeting, the Waunakee Village Board expressed support for a plan to add six full-time paramedics over the next two years in an effort to increase the number of calls the local EMS service can respond to without mutual aid.