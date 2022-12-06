Waunakee artists unveil village gift to Ho-Chunk Nation

Waunakee artists John and Tracy Grade unveiled the gift the Village of Waunakee had commissioned them to create at the Dec. 2 village board meeting.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt explained that when the Ho-Chunk Nation launched its voyage with a dug-out canoe in this spring, the members celebrated the event in Waunakee at Village Park.
"And we also celebrate our partnership that we've built with the Ho-Chunk Nation," Schmidt said. "Gift-giving is a very significant symbolic gesture for the Ho-Chunk Nation, and what the village board commissioned is our effort to present the Ho-Chunk with a gift honoring that tradition."
The Grades of Glass Catfish Studio participated in that launch celebration as Ho-Chunk Nation members set out to paddle the entire Yahara River Watershed. The two also paddled alongside, collecting ideas for the gift, John Grade said.
The result is a light box, designed to be portable. It includes a stained glass panel Tracy Grade created, along with inlayed wood images John Grade added. The wood is from the same tree as the dug-out canoe. All imagery is from last spring's voyage, along with the village. One side features marsh grasses and the bird found in the village's logo. The stained glass features one of Waunakee Village Park's iconic bridges.
Schmidt said the village will ask the Ho-Chunk where and when the piece can be presented to them; he anticipates a group traveling to Black River Falls to present the gift.
The partnership between the Ho-Chunk Nation and the Village of Waunakee began to be forged in 2020, as Waunakee planned to celebrate its 150th year. Since then, Waunakee has adopted a land acknowledgment, noting that the village sits on ancestral Ho-Chunk land, and placed the Ho-Chunk symbol on its Welcome to Waunakee signs.
Educational programs have also been introduced, and a county park in Westport also has a Native American name.