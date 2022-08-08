Equipment
Buy Now

The Funding Assistance Program grants can be used for vehicle purchases and upgrades.

 File photo

Wisconsin communities will see additional funding to support their Emergency Management Services as part of a grant program Gov. Tony Evers has announced.

Evers first announced the $8 million, one-time supplemental investment funded through the state’s American Rescue Plan Act during his 2022 State of the State address. It is part of $20 million investment to support EMS providers across the state, and includes another $12 million for one-time flexible grants for small, under-resourced EMS providers who did not otherwise qualify for specific existing state grants.