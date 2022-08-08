Wisconsin communities will see additional funding to support their Emergency Management Services as part of a grant program Gov. Tony Evers has announced.
Evers first announced the $8 million, one-time supplemental investment funded through the state’s American Rescue Plan Act during his 2022 State of the State address. It is part of $20 million investment to support EMS providers across the state, and includes another $12 million for one-time flexible grants for small, under-resourced EMS providers who did not otherwise qualify for specific existing state grants.
The $8 million to be distributed is part of the annual Funding Assistance Program (FAP) grants available to all public ambulance service providers, including volunteer fire departments, nonprofits and county and municipal services. They can be used for vehicles and equipment. Each of the applicants was awarded a supplemental grant of $24,390 in addition to the regularly allotted grant.
The annual grant for Waunakee Area EMS this year is $7,239, and with the additional funding, the EMS district will receive $31,529.
EMS Director Scott Russell said the funds can be spent only for specific uses such as equipment and training. His hope is to use some of the funds to offer Waunakee firefighters and police officers training.
“This is the biggest thing financially that a governor has done for EMS as a whole,” Russell said.
Waunakee EMS has also applied for the flexible grant program, Russell said, to help with the purchase of a used ambulance.
The funding cannot be used for wages or to hire additional staff.
“Being able to access medical care quickly can provide life-saving minutes for families during their greatest time of need,” said Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake in the announcement of the grant distributions. “This investment gives a boost to our state’s providers who are facing many challenges and risking their lives every day to protect the health and safety of their communities.”