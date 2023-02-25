Waunakee Food Pantry takes shape in former South St. library

After two years of discussions, the Waunakee Food Pantry is finally moving into its new home, one that’s twice the size of the space it’s occupied on South Division Street for the past several years.
With help from the Army National Guard and dedicated volunteers like Bernie and Sheryll Gerhmann of the Waunakee Ecumenical Board, shelves are now stocked with food for clients in the 4,000-square-foot space at 710 South St., formerly home to the Waunakee Public Library. The final stages of the move will be in the next week or so.
The Waunakee Food Pantry is located in the building’s lower level, once home to the children’s library. With the entrance just north of the stop sign and high school parking lot, the location offers better circulation for picking up orders than the previous one, with easier outdoor pick-up, said Kathy Gundrum, Waunakee Food Pantry director. The parking area is larger, as well.
After the months of preparation and the new buildout, clients will get to experience the new location for the March 1 pickup.
The pantry offers pick-ups once a week, along with an emergency food option if needed.
Gundrum said the new space “feels more professional,” with a larger, dedicated office for her to meet with clients. It also has a kitchen area for volunteers to use or for special events, along with space for additional freezers. The Waunakee Village Board approved $170,000 from its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to complete the build-out for the pantry. Also, ARPA funds allowed for the purchase of industrial freezers. A freezer was also donated, Gundrum said.
While the facility has open pantry times, Gundrum said she is always open for appointments to sign up new clients or arrange for donations. The busy open pantry times, when clients are picking up food, are not the time to stop in for any other purpose, she said.
The food pantry also has an updated website with information about the needed items for clients. Gundrum urges anyone purchasing food donations to consult the list, particularly if they hope to save the pantry funds that would be spent on stocking up on staples.
Still, those with excess food, say from a party, are welcome to donate unexpired items.
“If you’re cleaning out your pantry, we don’t want you to throw it away,” Gundrum said.
As inflation has increased in the past six months, the food pantry is seeing more use, with 86 households served in January, up from 67 in October. Last month, 41 new people used the pantry, and of those 245 clients, 38 were over the age of 60.
The Waunakee Ecumenical Board is planning an open house later this spring for the community to tour the new facility, where the move will be completed in the next week or so in preparation for the first open pantry event.
Plans are in the works for Waunakee Neighborhood Connection to move into the upper level of the former library. According to Lisa Humenik, WNC director, the design process is anticipated over the next four to five weeks before the village, which owns the building, goes to bid. Both the Waunakee Ecumenical Board and WNC rent the space from the village.
Humenik said she foresees WNC moving in mid to late summer.
“Now that WNC will be in the same building, that will be so nice to communicate,” Gundrum said.