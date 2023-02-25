 Skip to main content
Waunakee Food Pantry takes shape in former South St. library

WaunakeePantryMoving
SSG Nickolas Bergeman, left, and SFC Jason Kuske, right, load food onto a trailer on Friday, Feb. 10 to help move the Waunakee Food Pantry to its new location.

 Neal Patten npatten@hngnews.com

After two years of discussions, the Waunakee Food Pantry is finally moving into its new home, one that’s twice the size of the space it’s occupied on South Division Street for the past several years.

Filling up
Shelves at the new location are getting stocked with staples.

With help from the Army National Guard and dedicated volunteers like Bernie and Sheryll Gerhmann of the Waunakee Ecumenical Board, shelves are now stocked with food for clients in the 4,000-square-foot space at 710 South St., formerly home to the Waunakee Public Library. The final stages of the move will be in the next week or so.

Kathy Gundrum
Kathy Gundrum is settling into her new office, where she has far more room to meet with clients and prepare reports than in the previous location.

An error occurred