A grant program in Waunakee has been proposed to help income-qualified Waunakee homeowners pay for repairs on their property.

After more than a year of meetings, the village’s Community Development Authority has approved a Waunakee Housing Betterment Fund program. If approved by the village board, the program would provide up to $10,000 in matching grants to homeowners to repair or replace roofs, meet code requirements, repair or replace windows, install guard and handrails, and complete multiple other projects with a cost of at least $4,000.