A grant program in Waunakee has been proposed to help income-qualified Waunakee homeowners pay for repairs on their property.
After more than a year of meetings, the village’s Community Development Authority has approved a Waunakee Housing Betterment Fund program. If approved by the village board, the program would provide up to $10,000 in matching grants to homeowners to repair or replace roofs, meet code requirements, repair or replace windows, install guard and handrails, and complete multiple other projects with a cost of at least $4,000.
The CDA approved an application process that includes a scoring matrix. It considers income, home value, the age of the home, neighborhood impact, repair need and impact on livability.
Weighing most heavily in that matrix are the homeowners’ income and the home’s age and value. Those earning less than 60% of the area median income ($114,000), would receive the highest score, along with homes valued at under $350,000.
“Those homes of older years and of lesser value are probably the ones that will be more targeted for the program,” said Tim Semmann, community development director.
The program also requires repairs or replacements on historic homes to maintain the character, Semmann said.
A refund would be required if a grant recipient were to sell the home within two years of the project’s completion. If the applicant failed to return the funds, the purchaser would be responsible for it.
The village board will likely consider the new program this month, according to Tim Semmann, community development director.
Funds for the program are generated through extending Tax Incremental Finance Districts that are due to close early. So far, the village has $155,000 in a fund to use for housing improvements.
Affordable Housing TIF extensions
In 2009, the State of Wisconsin created the Affordable Housing Extension. It allows a municipality to extend the life of a TIF district for one year, and during that year, the increment or revenue generated by the additional value from new construction goes toward affordable housing projects.
TIF is a tool municipalities use for economic development. It provides assistance for new development or redevelopment by allowing what would be additional tax revenue generated from the added value created. That revenue is then used to repay borrowing for the project. During the life of the district, the taxing jurisdictions, such as the village, school district, technical college, county and state, receive taxes based on the property’s pre-development value.
In 2021, Waunakee approved the extension of TID #2, the Arboretum Office Park district. The draft document explaining the Waunakee Housing Betterment Fund states that the village board required at least 75% of the increment to go to affordable housing projects that have been awarded LIHTC (Low Income Housing Tax Credits) from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, or assist other affordable housing projects. Wisconsin State Statutes define affordable housing as costing no more than 30% of the household’s gross monthly income. Funds from the TID 2 extension were used to assist with the Village on Main project on the village’s west side.
TID 4, the TIF district created to fund the redevelopment of Stokely Canning Co. site where the Cannery Row apartments and Waunakee Village Center are located, is closing now, Semmann said. It could be extended for a year to add $112,000 to the Affordable Housing Betterment Fund program.
TID 3, created to assist with the village’s industrial park creation, could close next year and could be extended to provide $1.2 million.
TID extensions do affect the taxing jurisdictions, delaying the timeframe in which the village, school district, technical college, county and state receives the additional tax revenue from the new construction.
A long process
The Waunakee CDA spent more than a year learning about other communities’ housing betterment programs and as they looked to create one for Waunakee, Semmann said. The effort grew out of the Waunakee Housing Task Force recommendations from 2019, findings from more than a yearlong study of the village's housing needs.
“Creating a program like this is not easy,” Semmann said about the housing fund. “It depends on where a community’s priorities are.”
Semmann provided examples of other communities’ programs, but said those municipalities had downtown areas in need of repair or blighted industrial sites.
“That’s not necessarily the case for communities like Waunakee. So, coming up with what the priorities are for this village was a bit of a challenge just because we were kind of starting from scratch,” Semmann said.
He added that the funds are focused on owner-occupied housing. The committee agreed that the program should require a 1-1 match with up to $10,000 of grant funds available.
If approved by the village board this month, staff will finalize the documents and application materials. Semmann estimated that the program could begin in late summer or fall.