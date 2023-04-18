Village President Chris Zellner shakes Bill Quackenbush's hand as he presents a gift to the Ho-Chunk Nation. Casey Brown from left, public relations officer, also attended, as did artist John Grade and Todd Schmidt, Waunakee village Administrator.
At his final meeting as Village Board President, Chris Zellner presented Ho-Chunk Nation officials with a gift commemorating the dug-out canoe journey Ho-Chunk youth embarked on from Waunakee last summer.
The April 17 presentation seemed to seal a friendship that grew as Waunakee celebrated its 150th year, and the village board reached out to the Ho-Chunk nation, resulting in a land acknowledgement recognizing Waunakee as Ho-Chunk ancestral land.
A relationship between the two governments developed also as Waunakee embarked on a UniverCity Year partnership with UW-Madison to explore a number of projects.
Bill Quackenbush, tribal historic preservation officer, spoke of his work with UW Professor Jessie Conaway as they developed a class project. He impressed on them that as they consider how greenspace is developed, they understand it’s often around culturally significant artifacts, such as burial mounds.
Waunakee, Quackenbush said, is at the headwaters of the four lakes, or teejop, and therefore is the most important part of the watershed.
“You have a vital role in the environment,” Quackenbush said, “Everything starts here” in the watershed.
Getting to know the local government was important, he added.
The tribe’s oral history relates the story of the glacial episode that created the four lakes, Quackenbush said.
Recently, when a 3,000-year-old dugout canoe was brought from Lake Mendota, it opened a window to the Ho-Chunk’s ancestral history in the area.
Quackenbush noted that in 2015, Dane County removed cottonwood trees from a park and offered the trunks to the Ho-Chunk nation. From one of those, Quackenbush and the tribal youth began their own dugout canoe, and with it completed last summer, they embarked on a tour of teejop, or the four lakes and rivers.
They began their journey at Waunakee’s Village Park, the headwaters, where local officials sent them on their way. As their journey began, the starting point signified the importance of taking care of the watershed.
“Water is life,” Quackenbush said. ”It’s important for all of us to do our part.”
Zellner expressed his gratitude to Quakenbush and Casey Brown, public relations officer who attended in place of President Marlon WhiteEagle, and then read the village’s land acknowledgement statement aloud. WhiteEagle was ill and unable to attend in person.
Brown invited Waunakee board members and staff to the Ho-Chunk Capitol in Black River Falls to meet and present the gift there once the two feet of fresh snow melts.
Commissioned by the village, the gift is a stained glass box created by Waunakee artists Tracy and John Grade. It includes carvings of images from the dugout canoe journey this summer, along with a stained glass scene from the launch at Village Park.
“It’s great,” Brown said. “It’s great to be working with the folks at the Village of Waunakee.”