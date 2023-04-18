Warm greeting
Village President Chris Zellner shakes Bill Quackenbush's hand as he presents a gift to the Ho-Chunk Nation. Casey Brown from left, public relations officer, also attended, as did artist John Grade and Todd Schmidt, Waunakee village Administrator.

 Roberta Baumann

At his final meeting as Village Board President, Chris Zellner presented Ho-Chunk Nation officials with a gift commemorating the dug-out canoe journey Ho-Chunk youth embarked on from Waunakee last summer.

The April 17 presentation seemed to seal a friendship that grew as Waunakee celebrated its 150th year, and the village board reached out to the Ho-Chunk nation, resulting in a land acknowledgement recognizing Waunakee as Ho-Chunk ancestral land.

The gift
Chris Zellner shows the gift to those attending the April 17 village board meeting.