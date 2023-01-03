Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul swears in state Rep. Alex Joers who was elected to 79th Assembly District to represent the Waunakee area. He succeeds Dianne Hesselbein, who was sworn in as state senator for the 27th District.
Waunakee area legislators were sworn in Jan. 3 on Inauguration Day. Sen. Dianne Hesselbein will represent the area in the 27th Senate District, and Alex Joers in the 79th Assembly District.
Hesselbein, a Democrat from Middleton, previously served in the state Assembly representing the area.
"I am honored to stand beside my friends and colleagues to take my oath of office. I am very proud to now hold the seat that was held by such Democratic champions as Senator Russ Feingold, State Senator Joe Wineke, and my predecessor State Senator Jon Erpenbach. I hope to continue their tradition of strong Democratic representation in the State Senate," Hesselbein said in a news release.
Joers, a Democrat from Madison, was an aide in the Legislature and was elected to the Dane County Board in 2020.
"In the State Assembly, I will be a champion for democracy as we work towards non-partisan redistricting, reproductive freedom, and investment in our children’s future, among the many issues we will take up this legislative session,” Joers said in a release. “I look forward to building bridges where I am able and standing up for the will of the people in our state government.”