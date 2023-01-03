Swearing in
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul swears in state Rep. Alex Joers who was elected to 79th Assembly District to represent the Waunakee area. He succeeds Dianne Hesselbein, who was sworn in as state senator for the 27th District. 

 Contributed

Waunakee area legislators were sworn in Jan. 3 on Inauguration Day. Sen. Dianne Hesselbein will represent the area in the 27th Senate District, and Alex Joers in the 79th Assembly District.

Hesselbein, a Democrat from Middleton, previously served in the state Assembly representing the area.