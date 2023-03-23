A candidate who was previously unable to respond to the Waunakee Tribune's Q&A by the deadline has done so. Dawn Heinrichs is running for the seat representing the Village of Waunakee. She is facing Nicole Greene for that post in the April 4 election.
Although school board members represent different municipalities within the district, voting is at large.
Dawn Heinrichs
Age: 47
Occupation: Director of Packaging Engineering
Why are you running for the Waunakee Community School District Board of Education?
I have two children in WCSD public schools (MS/HS). Serving on the board contributes to their future and the community by ensuring the timely and on-budget construction of the new schools.
I am also running to see the advancement of the sub-committee action plans per the ad-hoc DEI committee recommendations.
What qualifications would you bring to the board?
My career has been heavily focused on project and people management. Additionally, I have had leadership roles in strategic sourcing and managed large contracts. These skills will be of value to our community, our educators, and most importantly our students in the construction of new facilities.
Name 3 changes you would like to see within the school or board of education operations if elected, in order of importance?
On-site trailers are not the best environment for learning and new school construction is necessary for infrastructure rebalancing to have all students in classrooms. I will ask informed questions in selecting sub-contractors, vote strategically, and do everything I can to ensure that the timeline accounts for the minimum disruption to both educators and students.
Hiring a new superintendent who exhibits all the characteristics of a great leader is critical to the ongoing success of the district. Assessing the candidate’s emotional intelligence as it ties directly to change management skills, building morale, and feeds directly into the skills of communication and negotiation will be a focus. I will look for the best fit for our community.
The return to a semblance of normalcy after the pandemic has highlighted new challenges that the board will need to address. Mental health and a “catch-up” in academic performance are two such areas.