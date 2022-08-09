As part of the Waunakee Community School District’s fall referendum in November, Waunakee voters will likely see a question asking whether the district should exceed the revenue limit by $6 million over the next three years.
Board of education members seemed to come to a consensus over that option, one of four different iterations of an operational referendum presented by district administrators. Most also agreed that the referendum should be non-recurring, but with the understanding that another operational referendum will be needed in 2024.
Administrators also presented an alternative ending to the question to explain the purpose of the funds, citing “expenditures related to attracting and retaining staff, operating and maintaining any additional school facilities, and maintaining current programs and services.”
In presenting the options during the board’s Aug. 8 meeting, Steve Summers, executive director of operations, said he had spoken to school board treasurer Jack Heinemann after the previous meeting, and was prompted to draft other versions for the board to consider.
“One of the things Jack mentioned is we have that existing non-recurring operational referendum that the public approved in the fall of 2020 that goes through 2025,” he said.
The referendum question also attempted to solve the issue of the 2020 question expiring.
Heineman suggested that operational referendum questions be built so that they were on a consistent cycle, Summers said. Staff then realized a three-year operational referendum question “could line up very nicely on a cycle that would go with the 2020 referendum that expires in 2025,” Summers said.
Another board member suggested that the referendum question be more specific, Summers said. In the version presented Monday, language was taken directly from the community survey for that explanatory sentence in the referendum.
District administrator Randy Guttenberg noted that the revised language is more specific than the previous question, which simply asked to exceed the revenue limit for “recurring purposes of operational and maintenance expenses.”
“It lines up with some of the language, as Steve said, that we used in our survey. Either one is fine; one just adds more specificity, and that was some of the feedback we received as we were interacting with a few of you over the last few weeks,” Guttenberg said.
Board member Brian Hoefer said he liked the more specific question.
“We’ve heard it from the public, we’ve heard it from several board members, too: We need more specifics,” Hoefer said, and other board members agreed.
Guttenberg also noted that the language doesn’t approve any programs or line items. It just allows the board to consider funding programs that come up for approval.
Other options for operational referendum questions asked for exceeding the revenue limit by $10 million over a five-year period, on a recurring or a one-time basis.
The board could also choose a third option of exceeding the limit by $6 million over a three-year period on a recurring basis, or the fourth option, a $6 million nonrecurring referendum amount over a three-year period.
“The nice part about option four is that it does line up in the years with the other question that expires in 2025,” Summers said. “The other nice thing about going three years instead of five is that it only puts us in two state budgets, not three, and it’s a more defined period of time and would allow the board to reassess in a shorter time frame.”
Summers then talked about the structure, which allows the district to borrow $1 million in the 2022-23 school year, $2 million in the 2023-24 year, and $3 million in the 2024-25 year.
“The $3 million is structured in the third year… because that’s the year that our ESSER 3 funding drops off,” Summers said. “The school board has already made the decision to spread out our federal funds over as many fiscal years as we can, so our largest source of federal funding, ESSER 3, we’ve decided to spread out over 2022-23 and 2023-24, but then that funding is no longer there for 2024-25.”
As he asked the board for comments, Summers noted that administrators were trying to arrive at a referendum question that would be supported by the school board and the community.
Guttenberg pointed out that the board would have to go back to referendum in the fall of 2024.
“At that point, we will have opened up a new elementary school, we’ll be just in the midst of construction of the middle school, so there’s the potential to be back at referendum in the fall of 2024, but at least what this does is it gives you that three-year piece to see what is going to happen with the economy,” Guttenberg said.
When the board goes back to referendum in fall of 2024, it will be a presidential election with the greatest turnout, Guttenberg added.
Hoefer also said he liked the idea of the non-recurring referendum. Board member Katie Dotzler agreed, saying it would be consistent with the previous referendum.
“I think we’re going to continue to need more money,” board member Judith Engebretson said, adding that if the question were more “palatable” to board members and community members, she could support it.
Board member Ted Frey said he struggled with the $6 million amount, adding that the board could at least return to referendum.
Also, the stature budget could change, board member Mark Hetzel added, indicating that if so, there may be no need to go to referendum.
But board president Joan Ensign seemed unconvinced that the option was sustainable.
“My heart says we should always do recurring because expenses don’t go away,” Ensign said. “Once you have expenses on the table in a growing district like ours, there are always some needs.”
Still, Ensign said she could live with the non-recurring option and liked that it does not overlap with the other referendum. And, she said the public should understand the funds will be used for operations, which are recurring.
“I agree that our state budget can radically change. I can live with knowing at that time frame, we can regroup,” Ensign said.
The board took no formal action but is expected to vote on the question at the Aug. 22 special meeting so that it can be formalized for the Nov. 8 election ballot.
The Waunakee district won’t be unique in asking voters to weigh in on capital and operational referendum questions. The law firm Quarles and Brady, which assists with school referendum planning, indicated that up to 180 districts are doing the same, Summers said.
“Every district has their own unique needs that they’re trying to address,” Guttenberg added.
Some in the community have indicated the large $175 million price tag for Waunakee’s capital referendum, he said. Guttenberg noted that it will fund construction of two schools. A new Heritage Elementary School is planned near the Intermediate School on Woodland Drive. Once it is completed, a new middle school will be built in its place on South Street.