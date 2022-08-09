Heritage Elementary School
As a new Heritage Elementary School is built and a new middle school constructed in its place, an operational referendum will provide funding for operational and maintenance expenses, and teachers salaries during uncertain state aid budget cycles. 

 Roberta Baumann

As part of the Waunakee Community School District’s fall referendum in November, Waunakee voters will likely see a question asking whether the district should exceed the revenue limit by $6 million over the next three years.

Board of education members seemed to come to a consensus over that option, one of four different iterations of an operational referendum presented by district administrators. Most also agreed that the referendum should be non-recurring, but with the understanding that another operational referendum will be needed in 2024.