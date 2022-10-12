Changes to the current system of booster club funding for Waunakee school district athletic teams are needed to ensure equity among the girls and boys.
That’s according to an audit of the Waunakee school district’s athletic offerings and their compliance with Title IX, or the Education Amendments of 1972.
Randy Guttenberg, Waunakee Community School District superintendent, presented the report at the board’s Oct. 10 meeting, noting that inequities in booster club funding has created an unequal playing field.
Noting the concerns identified in the audit, the report states, “A great majority of the interscholastic program, including supplies, equipment and facilities, are funded by certain sport booster clubs, creating inequities among all sports, not just boys and girls in a given sport.”
Title IX states, “No person in the United State shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
In particular, the audit focused on the requirement that equal athletic opportunities be provided to members of both sexes participating in clubs and sports.
Guttenberg told the school board that the audit was precipitated by a school news article from 2019-2020 which looked at improvements needed in terms of meeting Title IX, along with discussions with parents and coaches about facilities.
It was conducted by Janis Doleschal, a sports law consultant, who visited the district and met with the athletic director, coaches, administrators and a school board member. Doleschal also toured the facilities and reviewed handbooks, policies and budgets, game schedules and the athletic code.
Doleschal states in her audit that “there are major inequities created by single sport booster clubs in the funding of uniforms, supplies, equipment and facilities. Those inequities far outweigh all other concerns and need to be addressed as soon as possible.”
The audit notes that in 2021, $301,788 was donated by single sport booster clubs, Of that amount, $236,995 was for boys sports, and $64,763 for girls sports.
The provision of equipment was also found to be inequitable as they are supplied by booster clubs. That included uniform replacement and no allocation for hockey or lacrosse program supplies. Girls’ hockey uniforms are not included in the uniform rotation.
Guttenberg noted that boys and girls hockey and boys and girls lacrosse were brought into the district several years ago under an agreement with the board that all supplies be funded by a booster club or support group, a practice the auditor found to be inequitable.
The report also highlighted an inequity in facilities, including the softball field.
“We’ve talked about it as a district, as far as areas we may have to address, softball lights is certainly one of those areas,” Guttenberg said. “We have the baseball lights on the baseball field… we have them at all of our other fields. The one field that is without them is our softball field.”
Guttenberg added that previously, Village of Waunakee staff had indicated the district could not place lights on the field due to its proximity to the Waunakee airport. But as the village did a review of the area around the airport, its staff indicated that lights could be added, he said.
The girls gymnastics facilities could also be improved as equipment must be set up and taken down during each use.
Finally, some teams’ championship banners are displayed more prominently than others.
Guttenberg presented suggestions for improving the booster club system.
“We greatly appreciate all the support our booster clubs provide to us, but we have to come to an understanding that some of the work that they do and the phenomenal support they give us also has Title IX implications,” Guttenberg.
Recommendations
The report includes several recommendations for improvements, including three for structuring booster club funding.
The first was to institute one booster club for all teams and clubs.
The second was to set a minimum fundraising goal for all sports in cooperation with the boosters for that sport. Once the goal was reached, the club could establish what portion of their funds annually are used to support youth teams rather than interscholastic athletics.
Or, a sports booster club could be established to support boys and girls teams within the same sport, such as basketball, tennis and lacrosse, while following other suggestions included in the second option.
The goal is to work with the booster club leaders on the best option.
“When we take a look at this administratively, our recommendation is, first of all, we have to bring our coaches and our booster clubs’ leadership together,” Guttenberg said, adding administrators will need to explain the report to the booster clubs and work with them on finding solutions.
“I think we have a lot of support in our community that’s definitely there to support our kids. We want to maintain that, but we also want to make sure we stay with the requirements of Title IX,” he said.
The report also recommends that purchases by the booster clubs are made by coaches to the activities director, who also would review requests to ensure there are no inequities before submitting them to the booster clubs.
The report also includes recommendations for resolving inequities in supplies and uniforms that call for the district funding up to 50% of the cost, and allocating funding for supplies for hockey and lacrosse teams. Funding for those supplies and uniforms could come from gate receipts, which could be placed in a special fund for interscholastic athletics. The first $60,000 in receipts could be directed to Warrior stadium and Warrior pitch, with the remaining funds directed to athletics rather than the general fund.
“Gate receipts applied to athletics may be sufficient enough to pay for most of the improvements that are part of this report, except for the lights on the softball field,” the report notes.
The softball field lights are estimated at $175,000. Funding could come from the referendum if it bpasses in the fall, as part of the maintenance project allocation or from the district’s fund balance.
It is anticipated the gymnastics facility would be improved when the current middle school becomes part of the high school.