Softball field
Shown is Waunakee catcher Katie Valk during a spring game at home. The softball field is the only Waunakee field without lights. It also lacks padding at the foul line fences, such as that at the baseball field.  

 File photo

Changes to the current system of booster club funding for Waunakee school district athletic teams are needed to ensure equity among the girls and boys.

That’s according to an audit of the Waunakee school district’s athletic offerings and their compliance with Title IX, or the Education Amendments of 1972.