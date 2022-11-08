 Skip to main content
Waunakee school referendums pass, pool fails

2022 Midterm Election

Waunakee Community School District voters approved two referendum questions on the Nov. 8 ballot, including one asking to borrow $175 million to build a new elementary and middle school, along with funds for maintenance and other remodeling projects, and $10 million to exceed the revenue cap over three years.

But Village of Waunakee residents voted against an advisory referendum that asked if the village should build an outdoor pool at a location to be determined. The cost for that pool was originally estimated to increase from $44 on the tax bill for every $100,000 of a property's value. Due to rising inflation, the village reported that estimate had risen to nearly $54 for materials and operations. The advisory referendum question failed with 60% opposed and 40% in favor.

