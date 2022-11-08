Waunakee school referendums pass, pool fails

Waunakee Community School District voters approved two referendum questions on the Nov. 8 ballot, including one asking to borrow $175 million to build a new elementary and middle school, along with funds for maintenance and other remodeling projects, and $10 million to exceed the revenue cap over three years.
But Village of Waunakee residents voted against an advisory referendum that asked if the village should build an outdoor pool at a location to be determined. The cost for that pool was originally estimated to increase from $44 on the tax bill for every $100,000 of a property's value. Due to rising inflation, the village reported that estimate had risen to nearly $54 for materials and operations. The advisory referendum question failed with 60% opposed and 40% in favor.
The margin was somewhat slimmer for the Waunakee school district's capital referendum asking voters to fund new schools, remodeling and maintenance projects. That question passed with 52.6 in favor and 47.4 against, a difference of 652 votes. Some objected to plans to build a new Heritage Elementary School near the Intermediate School on Woodland Drive, relocating the elementary school from the historic downtown South Street neighborhood.
The capital plan also calls for a new middle school to be built on the South Street Heritage site after the new elementary school is completed on Woodland Drive. The existing middle and high schools then will be one campus for high school students to accommodate the district's growth. The middle school is currently over capacity.
The school district's operational referendum passed by a wider margin, with 60.3% in favor. It will help the district fund the added operational costs of the new buildings and keep teacher and other staff salaries competitive.
More election results will be posted on the Tribune's website and in the Nov. 18 edition.