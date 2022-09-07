Waunakee area residents who keep up with village government happenings on cable television could soon see that option disappear if they don’t speak up.
Waunakee village staff are considering eliminating the public education government channel as they implement new technology to allow both remote and in-person meetings at the village hall.
The village board room remodel is expected to take place around December.
Todd Schmidt, village administrator, told the board that the use of these government channels is becoming more of a rarity. They are available only on cable television. Only three users broadcast on the channels – the Waunakee school district, and the village and Town of Westport governments.
The school district no longer offers programming on the channel and does not intend to, Schmidt told the board. The Town of Westport has a few slides they show. The village continues to broadcast its meetings, and digital recordings of meetings are uploaded to the village’s YouTube channel. The school district also has a YouTube channel.
Schmidt said while he can quantify the number of users on YouTube, he cannot from the cable channel. While weighing whether to discontinue its use, Schmidt said he put a notice on the station asking who is using it but received no responses.
Schmidt also contacted the government affairs director at Charter Communications, who indicated that other communities also see a more limited use of their channels.
“He said several channels are decommissioned,” Schmidt said.
As the village implements new technology, incorporating the recording for the cable channel will require more labor, and Schmidt will have to plan for it. Also, if the channel is decommissioned, additional staff will no longer be needed to record the meetings, Schmidt said. Schmidt and fellow staff will be responsible for uploading the digital recordings from the new technology to YouTube.
One village board member said her grandmother watches the board meetings on the public education government channel.
“I’m curious about how intensive it would be to put it on” cable, said Trustee Erin Moran.
Others added they would like to know how many others watch the meetings on cable.
Chris Zellner, village president, said while the goal was to ensure the public has access to all communication, he listed a number of advancements in technology over the years, adding that investments in the public library have offered greater access to the internet.
The village board took no action, and members said they hoped to gain a clearer picture of who is using the channel before making a decision. They urged members of the public who would like to continue using the channel to reach out to village staff.