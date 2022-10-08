The Flag
Buy Now

Shown is the Ho-Chunk Nation flag being raised in the City of Monona in 2021 for Native American Month. 

 File photo

To honor the Native Americans who inhabited this land long before Europeans arrived, the Village of Waunakee will fly the Ho-Chunk flag during Native American Heritage Month in November. The board briefly discussed the matter during the Oct. 3 meeting.

In introducing the agenda item, Village Administrator Todd Schmidt noted that President Chris Zellner had made the request.