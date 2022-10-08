To honor the Native Americans who inhabited this land long before Europeans arrived, the Village of Waunakee will fly the Ho-Chunk flag during Native American Heritage Month in November. The board briefly discussed the matter during the Oct. 3 meeting.
In introducing the agenda item, Village Administrator Todd Schmidt noted that President Chris Zellner had made the request.
“Certainly you are aware of the lengths that we’ve taken to build our relationship with the Ho-Chunk Nation and the Ho-Chunk people, and staff is very supportive,” Schmidt said.
The village undertook a project in 2021 with the UniverCity Year program to improve race relations, social justice, inclusion and civility in the village. One of the projects focused on appropriate ways to recognize the area’s Native American inhabitants.
The village adopted a Ho-Chunk Land Acknowledgement that recognizes the land it occupies as ancestral to the Ho-Chunk people. It is on the village’s website, waunakee.com.
The village has a policy in place for the flying of flags on public property. Schmidt referenced it, indicating that flags can be raised at Village Hall if those flags have been on display by the state at the Capitol.
“Since 2019, all of the native nation flags for the state of Wisconsin have been on display permanently at the Capitol, but as you might understand why, they can’t fly them all at once,” Schmidt said.
That provided the village board the ability to approve flying the Ho-Chunk Nation flag at Village Hall.
Zellner added that the village had done a lot of work with the Ho-Chunk Nation and he felt flying the Ho-Chunk Nation flag for Native American month was appropriate.