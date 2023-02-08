featured hot Waunakee trustee candidate forum available to watch Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Feb 8, 2023 Feb 8, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now John Cherf (from right), Dustin Mueller and Brian Wallace are three of the seven candidates for village trustee. Missing from the forum was incumbent Sam Kaufmann. Roberta Baumann Buy Now Also running are (from left) Robert McPherson, Tricia Braun and Tim Luttell. Roberta Baumann Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Waunakee Tribune and the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored a candidate forum for the seven trustee hopefuls running for three open seats in the Feb. 21 primary.Voters will vote for three of the seven. The top six vote-getters will then be on the ballot for those three open seats. The forum was recorded and can viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtiSPw2hMsMJoy Cardin from the League of Women Voters Dane County was the moderator. The Tribune expresses gratitude to both the Chamber and the LWVDC for their help in hosting the forum. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now New solar projects are landing on Wisconsin's farmlands — and not everyone is happy Town of Westport chair reported dead From Cub Scouts to Eagle Scout: Five Waunakee seniors earn highest rank Tom Slaten: This Waunakee gym owner grew up fast in the Army National Guard Waunakee family seeks local support to bring wife, mom home after eight months in hospital Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Madison Newspapers Bulletin