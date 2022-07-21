Waunakee Village staff are taking the next steps in preparation for a land swap with a private property owner to eventually build a trail connection from Castle Creek Conservancy along S. Division Street to Mill Road near Woodland Drive.
After having the land appraised, with the appraisals receiving Wisconsin State Department of Natural Resources’ approval, the village board on Monday directed staff to work on preparing legal descriptions and a survey to identify the properties. Because state DNR funding was used to acquire the village-owned property, any surveys will need DNR approval.
Village staff was also directed to draft a cost-sharing agreement for the surveys with the Dursts, the private property owners whose land would be exchanged for the trail connection. A memo from village staff notes that to date, each party has covered its own attorney fees and appraisal costs.
Village board members spoke passionately about the potential for the trail extension.
Trustee Gary Herzberg called Six Mile Creek one of the village’s greatest assets, adding that the Castle Creek Conservancy is under-utilized.
The surveying and legal descriptions of the land could be just a step in a long-term plan, and the village should take the opportunity to move forward, Herzberg said, recalling the early planning of the Waunakee Public Library and the Waunakee Village Center.
“Castle Creek Conservancy, 37 acres, is probably one of the biggest parks we have, the most underutilized park in the whole village. It has one access point,” Herzberg said, adding community organizations have cleaned the creek and built bridges. “People can’t get access to it in the community and it’s a shame.”
Other communities have connecting trails, he added. The Castle Creek to Mill Road trail connection could allow those to access the North Mendota Trail along Woodland Drive to Gov. Nelson State Park from the trail by the Waunakee Public Library on N. Madison Street, Herzberg said.
“You may not build this for another 15 or 20 years, but if we don’t take the opportunity to get this land connection, it will never come again. To me this is one of the most important things this community may do for a long, long time,” Herzberg said.
Village President Chris Zellner agreed that the creek is one of the community’s greatest assets.
He noted that there has also been talk of siting a trail from the Village on Main apartments now under construction next to Piggly Wiggly to the library trail, providing a connection for those residents to other community trails.
“I hope future boards will consider moving down the path, no pun intended, of connecting the paths… and this is one of our first steps and most important steps because it will be one of the hardest,” Zellner said.
Trustee Nila Frye agreed that trails are important but said she would like to see the results of a recent park survey to update the Waunakee Westport park plan before moving forward.
The parks committee should discuss the trail connection first, Trustee Sam Kaufmann added.
Discussions about this trail connection have been underway for many years, said Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier, but the Dursts were initially not interested in selling their land. A couple of years ago, it was discovered that the Dursts had built a fence on village property, and when officials approached them, they seemed more amenable to a land exchange.
Community Services Director Sue McDade noted that about 20 years ago, the village wrote a grant with the potential to purchase the property but the owners were unwilling to sell.
Kleinmaier told the board at this point, they would just be authorizing a cost-sharing agreement with the Dursts to have the land surveyed and legal descriptions prepared in order for the land exchange to take place.
According to a memo from village staff, if the board were to move ahead with the trail construction, it would need to determine the path’s location, what permits would be needed, along with the cost and the timing.