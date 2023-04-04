Though trustees expressed disapproval for the impetus behind a potential land swap, they voted 6-1 to move forward with the next step in the process – a cost-sharing agreement with a Westport landowner for a surveyor and a title company.
The Dursts’ land off of Mill Road is near land owned by the village, and has long been identified for a trail expansion connecting the underutilized Castle Creek Conservancy with paths to Gov. Nelson State Park.
Village officials identified an opportunity to swap its land with the Dursts' after it was discovered they had built a fence on village-owned land.
Monday’s vote authorizes the board to enter into only the cost sharing agreement for the surveying and title work to prepare for the property transaction.
The village has received appraisals, showing 3.67 acres to be acquired by the village and 5.26 to be conveyed to the Dursts. The village-owned land was appraised at $11,410 per acre, and the Dursts’ at $16,350 per acre.
“If we move forward with the cost-sharing agreement, that does not require you to move forward with the land swap; it’s simply a step in the process,” Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier advised the board. He added that if the board proceeds with the trade, members are not committed to building a trail, either.
“We’re not enthusiastic about the fact that someone built a fence on our property,” Kleinmaier said, adding it does create a unique opportunity.
By state statutes, a village cannot condemn land for recreational use, he said, citing a case in the Village of Egg Harbor, where that municipality could not condemn land for a sidewalk.
If the land swap does move forward, the village would likely want to annex the land, but Kleinmaier said the Dursts would want to remain in Westport, requiring both town and village approval.
“There’s a lot of different steps that still need to be taken for this to happen, but we don’t take any steps unless we approve the cost-sharing agreement so we can split these costs,” Kleinmaier said.
Village President Chris Zellner noted that the village had seen this opportunity about 20 years ago.
“I don’t like that the property owners did what they did, that they just took land for their own usage. If I had my druthers, I’d just say ‘knock it down,’” Zellner said.
But it presented an opportunity to connect a trailway to the conservancy, opening it up for more to use.
“I think this is not a cheap venture… but it does give an opportunity for a beautiful spot in Waunakee,” Zellner said, comparing it to the trail recently established from the library to the Sixmile Creek area neighborhood.
“We saw it 20 years ago, that this would be a good spot to see a trial go through. It just didn’t work with the property owner at that time,” Zellner said.
In September, Kent Straus with the engineering firm Strand estimated the final cost of the trail at $2.1 million, a price tag Trustee Nila Frye called too high. She asked if other entities such as the Town of Westport, Dane County or utility companies seeking better access to their nearby properties would be involved.
“As much as I like trails and wildlife and nature, this project has so many ifs, buts, and the cost is so high, it’s really hard for me to support it,” Frye said.
While Trustee Sam Kaufmann agreed with taking the steps to prepare for the property transfer, he expressed misgivings.
“I feel in my gut, it just doesn’t sit right – I guess rewarding encroachment would be the best way to describe it,” Kaufmann said.
But he did see a benefit to the transaction, namely a publicly owned creekbank where, during the cleanups he organizes, volunteers could place wood removed from Six Mile Creek.
“I’m a little torn at this point weighing the pros and cons,” he added.
Other trustees agreed, including Erin Moran who said the board could “put their feelings aside and work toward the greater good of what could be a really great recreation connector for us.”
That trail could be built at a future time, she added.
Zellner asked about the land the village would give up in the swap.
Access to the property is limited with any equipment, said Public Works Director Bill Frederick.
“So what we would be giving up is land we really can’t do anything with for land that we might potentially do something with,” Zellner said.
A future board can decide how to proceed with that transaction and the trail development, Zellner added.
Frye suggested if the swap is approved, the village build an 8-foot privacy fence between the two properties for safety and to prevent any further encroachment.