Castle Creek Conservancy
Buy Now

The hope is to one day connect the trails along the Castle Creek Conservancy, at 900 S. Division St., to Mill Road, allowing pedestrians and bicyclists to follow the trails to Gov. Nelson State Park and beyond.

 File photo

Though trustees expressed disapproval for the impetus behind a potential land swap, they voted 6-1 to move forward with the next step in the process – a cost-sharing agreement with a Westport landowner for a surveyor and a title company.

The Dursts’ land off of Mill Road is near land owned by the village, and has long been identified for a trail expansion connecting the underutilized Castle Creek Conservancy with paths to Gov. Nelson State Park.