Waunakee’s Village Hall is now equipped with technology to allow virtual meetings with high quality video and audio for those attending remotely. That’s prompted the staff to explore revising a current village policy requiring elected members to attend in person.
At a recent meeting, the village board expressed a strong inclination to continue the in-person attendance requirement unless extenuating circumstances, such as a medical issue or quarantine in the event of another pandemic, prevent it.
Citizens who showed up to the Jan. 17 meeting, including Mary Ellen Kearney, also spoke in favor of requiring elected and appointed officials to attend in person.
Kearney said person-to-person communication is more effective than that over screens.
“You can read the non-verbal signs, and you get a sense of how people come together to vote,” she said.
Citizens can also approach board members in person after meetings, Kearney added.
Local residents Linda Ashmore and Gerry Ashmore also advocated for in-person attendance. Virtual attendees tend to be more easily distracted, Linda Ashmore said, and the ability to fully see body language and facial expressions in person is important.
Gerry Ashmore said the new technology could be used best for staff members and consultants.
Village board members generally agreed.
“I don’t think Zoom should be used as a matter of convenience,” said Trustee Sam Kaufmann, adding that it should be used only in exceptional circumstances. “There’s a reason why the House of Representatives just got rid of the proxy vote. Because we get more done when we’re sitting in this room.”
Gary Herzberg, village trustee, said the technology is a great tool for allowing citizen participation and presenters to attend remotely.
“We invested in this technology for the citizens, and not for the convenience of the board,” Herzberg said.
Trustee Nila Frye added that attendance should be a priority. The policy requires committee and board members to attend two-thirds of the meetings, she said, adding she believes the “threshold should be raised.”
“If you aren’t willing to be at three-fourths of the meetings, not only board meetings but committee meetings, why apply or why run?” Frye said.
Village President Chris Zellner asked the village attorney about whether board members who attend virtually can vote.
One community allows council members, but not committee members, to attend remotely in limited circumstances, Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier said. As for voting, to be counted as part of a quorum, board members should be required to participate in the entire meeting, the attorney said.
“For what it’s worth, I think it’s better to be in person, too,” Kleinmaier added.
When the COVID-19 pandemic prevented in-person attendance, the Department of Justice looked at how to allow virtual meetings to comply with existing laws without enforcing open meetings law requirements as strictly, Kleinmaier noted. But the DOJ will likely pay more attention to compliance now that the pandemic is over, he said.
“If you’re going to be attending hybridly, it's not just the other board members that have to be able to hear what the other member says; the members of the public have to hear exactly what’s being said also,” Kleinmaier said.
The village has a number of committees that meet in different locations, Zellner said, adding he is not in favor of changing the existing policy for those members. But if a vote is needed, and a village board quorum is lacking, video participation could be allowed, he said.
Kleinmaier said the two exceptions previously raised to the current attendance policy – illness or vacation – related to a member’s personal circumstance. Zellner’s point was related to the operation of village business, Kleinmaier noted. The need for a quorum to vote on an important issue could be another circumstance for the exception, Kleinmaier said.
The question would then be whether, to reach a quorum of board members, the village should meet via Zoom or have the meeting at Village Hall, he said.
Asked how many meetings had been canceled due to lack of quorum, Herzberg said he didn’t remember one.
While village board members directed staff to keep the policy, the village administrator indicated some difficulties with it. When attendance is a challenge on committees, some matters requiring multiple steps have been delayed, said Todd Schmidt, village administrator.
And while village board meetings have not been canceled due to a lack of quorum, staff have rescheduled some when they’ve foreseen difficulty reaching a quorum.
“So you didn’t necessarily see it on the public end of the meeting activity; it occurred on the back end as we tried to juggle items for your business,” Schmidt said.
Frye said at times, members unable to attend consistently should be asked to step down, allowing others who will make meetings a priority to serve.