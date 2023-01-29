Board room
The Waunakee Village Board meets in the newly remodeled board room. The upgrade includes new technology allowing better capability for remote attendance.

 File photo

Waunakee’s Village Hall is now equipped with technology to allow virtual meetings with high quality video and audio for those attending remotely. That’s prompted the staff to explore revising a current village policy requiring elected members to attend in person.

At a recent meeting, the village board expressed a strong inclination to continue the in-person attendance requirement unless extenuating circumstances, such as a medical issue or quarantine in the event of another pandemic, prevent it.