A recording of the last week's candidate forum for Waunakee Village President is now ready for viewing on YouTube.The Waunakee Chamber of Commerce and Waunakee Tribune hosted the forum with the candidates, Nila Frye and Kristin Runge March 15. About 30 people attended and asked questions.The recording can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imIls1Njrhg or by visiting the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce's YouTube channel.