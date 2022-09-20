South Street site
The Waunakee Food Pantry would be located on the lower level of the former public library, with the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection the upper level.

 File photo

One obstacle holding up the Waunakee Food Pantry and Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s potential move into the former South Street library site has been cleared.

On Monday, the Waunakee Village Board approved an agreement with the Waunakee Community School District to lease a portion of the parking lot near the high school for the use of those agencies.