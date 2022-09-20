One obstacle holding up the Waunakee Food Pantry and Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s potential move into the former South Street library site has been cleared.
On Monday, the Waunakee Village Board approved an agreement with the Waunakee Community School District to lease a portion of the parking lot near the high school for the use of those agencies.
“I’m glad we got to the finish line,” said Trustee Nila Frye.
The village board has been in discussions with the food pantry and the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection about potentially leasing the former library for several months. Operators of the food pantry have indicated an interest in leasing the lower portion of the former library, formerly the children’s section. To offer greater convenience for their clients, the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection then began to consider relocating to the upper level. WNC board members and staff planned to do a feasibility study to see if the space would adequately serve the operation, but only with a guarantee that the parking lot would be available for its use.
The lease agreement for the upper parking area has already been signed by Waunakee school district Superintendent Randy Guttenberg. According to the lease agreement, the nonprofits would utilize an area of the parking lot from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays, 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays and the fourth Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. It would also have access to the lot during open pantry days and special events.
The 15-year lease includes a rent of $1 per year. The village will maintain insurance on the property.
The village made improvements to the parking lot this summer that added additional spaces. The work coincided with the Village Center parking lot improvements.
The village has also contracted for design work to remodel the interior and make improvements to the sidewalk. In March, the board approved using $170,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project, which includes remodeling the lower level bathroom within the former children’s library section, providing a separation between the first and second floors, repaving the lower level parking lot, installing sidewalks, replacing the heating and air conditioning system, and upgrading the energy controls.
Other news
Also at the Sept. 19 meeting, the board:
-heard a presentation from Waunakee Community School District Superintendent about the Nov. 8 school referendum.
-approved a health insurance contract for village employees that includes a just over a 5% increase to the employer.
-considered a liability claim filed against the village by Anthony Gallagher.