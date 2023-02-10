The Waunakee Tribune and Chamber of Commerce sponsored a candidate forum Feb. 7 in preparation for the Feb. 21 primary election.
Seven candidates have filed to run for three open trustee positions; after village residents vote for three, that field will be narrowed down to the top six vote-getters.
Running for office are Tim Luttrell, Tricia Braun, Robert McPherson, John Cherf, Brian Wallace, Dustin Mueller and the one incumbent, Sam Kaufmann. A scheduling conflict prevented Kaufmann from attending.
With Joy Cardin of the League of Women Voters moderating, the Chamber and Tribune asked the candidates about their priorities. The 30 or so in attendance were also able to ask questions.
The following are some of the highlights of the evening:
A former village trustee, Tim Luttrell served on the board 30 years ago and said his No. 1 priority was expanding the Castle Creek Conservancy trail to Mill Road, where it could connect with other trails in the Town of Westport and to Gov. Nelson State Park.
Like many of the other candidates, Luttrell supports expanding the industrial park, he said. He said he wants to help the village, as he did 30 years ago.
Tricia Braun’s first priority would be to support businesses and industry in order to create a balanced residential and industrial tax base. Businesses also support youth groups, she said. She would also focus on commercial corridors and adding amenities, and third, would work to increase connectivity between neighborhoods.
Priority No. 1 for Robert McPherson would be to focus on attracting more amenities, such as another grocery store to Waunakee. Second is maintaining roads, parks and the publicly owned utility. Another priority is public safety, ensuring a long-term plan is in place for providing fire and EMS services.
John Cherf said he would encourage people to get out and build fellowship and support local businesses. He would also encourage more manufacturing in Waunakee, he said, adding each manufacturing job adds three other jobs in the community. Finally, Cherf would like to see more workforce housing.
Dustin Mueller said Waunake is lacking amenities, and he would revisit the village’s ordinances to see how they can be revised to attract businesses such as a grocery store. He would also ensure resources allocated are spent for the good of the community. The third priority would be to build some sort of aquatic facility.
Brian Wallace said he believes the village board has done a good job mainly because the village has a stable tax base. But he said expanding manufacturing is a “great idea.” He also believes the village board will have to find ways to fund the increasing costs of road maintenance and emergency services. Wallace said before the village approves any new Tax Incremental Districts, the existing ones should close.
The candidates answered a number of questions about topics ranging from property taxes, climate change, growth and workforce housing.
Most agreed that growing the industrial park would create an additional tax base to decrease the burden on residents.
McPherson pointed out that the use of Tax Incremental Financing to assist with new development delays the benefit in terms of revenue from the new projects.
The largest taxing entity of all of the jurisdictions is the school district, Luttrell noted.
About pedestrian safety, Cherf said he likes the idea of expanding pedestrian paths.
Other candidates said lighted crosswalks could address the issue, and citizens should inform the public works committee or village staff of any unsafe intersections.
McPherson added that if speeding is an issue in a particular area, the police department can be asked for additional enforcement.
To view the forum in its entirety, visit https://youtu.be/HtiSPw2hMsM