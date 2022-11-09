Election 2022 Wisconsin

Many communities reported high voter turnout in Tuesday's election. 

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

Most voters in the Waunakee area supported the Democratic candidates in two close state races, as the outcome of one was still uncertain Wednesday.

While Gov. Tony Evers held onto his seat by a small margin, garnering 51.2% of the vote to challenger Tim Michels’ 47.8%, except in the Town of Dane, Evers won in all Waunakee area communities.