Most voters in the Waunakee area supported the Democratic candidates in two close state races, as the outcome of one was still uncertain Wednesday.
While Gov. Tony Evers held onto his seat by a small margin, garnering 51.2% of the vote to challenger Tim Michels’ 47.8%, except in the Town of Dane, Evers won in all Waunakee area communities.
That was the case in Waunakee, with Evers leading 5,542 to 2,839 among village voters, according to the unofficial results posted on Dane County’s website.
The totals reported to Dane County for the other communities within the Waunakee school district are as follows:
Town of Dane – Evers, 209; Michels, 296.
Village Dane – 264; Michels, 249.
Town of Springfield – Evers, 916; Michels, 704.
Town of Westport – Evers, 1,842; Michels, 966.
Town of Vienna – Evers 467; Michels.
U.S. Senate
While no winner had been called for the statewide U.S. Senate race, incumbent Ron Johnson, the Republican, was slightly ahead of his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. Wednesday afternoon, with 99% of the vote in, the Associated Press called Johnson the winner with Johnson's 50.5% of the vote. Barnes received 49.5%, according to the Associated Press.
Dane County voters overwhelmingly supported Barnes, who received 77.1 percent of the vote to Johnson’s 22.7. Barnes was the winner in most Waunakee-area communities, except the Village and Town of Dane, but the margins were somewhat slimmer than in the governor’s race. The following are the vote totals for the U.S. Senate seat:
Town of Dane – Barnes, 200; Johnson, 306.
Village of Dane – Barnes, 242; Johnson, 280.
Town of Springfield – Barnes, 871; Johnson, 756.
Town of Vienna – Barnes, 444; Johnson, 425.
Town of Westport – Barnes, 1741; Johnson, 1063.
Village of Waunakee – Barnes, 5295; Johnson, 3114.
Other races
Dane County voters also showed overwhelming preference for Democrats in local and state candidates. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, the incumbent, ran as a Democrat and won with 73% of the vote over his Republican challenger, Anthony Hamilton,.
In the 79th Assembly District, Democrat Alex Joers was voted in to replace Dianne Hesselbein with 74.2% of the vote. Republican Victoria Fueger received 25.8%.
And in the 27th District Senate race, Hesselbein won with 68% to the Republican Robert Relph’s 32% of the vote.