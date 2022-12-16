101 Years Ago
Jan. 4, 1923
It snowed Monday night and Tuesday, and the weatherman says it will continue to snow so we will have enough for sleighing.
Frank Koch, Jacob Kessenich and Frank Periska were called to Union Center Monday to assist in clearing the railroad for 13 derailed cars.
William H. McCormick was named undersheriff by sheriff-elect Julius J. Krug.
91 Years Ago
Jan. 5, 1928
The fire department was called to the McWatty garage Thursday night to extinguish a basement fire believed to have started from the furnace.
A crew started work last Tuesday evening erecting the 50,000-gallon water tower. It will take a month of good weather to finish the job.
A new service station erected by Martin J. Corcoran is now open for business.
76 Years Ago
Jan. 1, 1948
Carl Stebbins, 85, first mail carrier in the vicinity of Waunakee, died Wednesday at a Madison hospital following a brief illness.
We are expecting snow here. See by the papers where New York had 25.8 inches in about 30 hours.
The high school basketball team defeated Arena Friday 37-3. Fred Friedrich scored 13 points.
71 Years Ago
Jan. 1, 1953
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Walsh announce the birth of a son on Christmas Day at St. Mary’s Hospital.
John Klingelhofer announces that the tax rate is $1.80 per thousand higher this year, which brings it to $27.73 per thousand valuation.
60 Years Ago
Dec. 27, 1962
George Henry Oncken, 67, died Thursday, Dec. 20, at his home in the Town of Westport after a long illness.
Gerald G. Zimbric, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert F. Zimbric of Waunakee, completed recruit training Dec. 7 at the clerk of his recruit company at the Navel Training Center, Great Lakes, Ill.
Ed Hellenbrand was once again named the leading producer for the southern half of Wisconsin for Farmers Insurance Group during the month of November.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 4, 1973
A site for construction of Peace Lutheran Church was purchased for its proposed location. The site will likely carry the address 701 County Highway Q.
Mr. and Mrs. Tom Endres and sons Joel and Grebory of Kokomo, Ind, spent a week’s Christmas vacation with their parents, the William Statzes and the Ed Endreses of Waunakee.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 23, 1982
The Waunakee Village Board accepted bids for the village’s insurance and audit Monday.
Two St. John’s students, Bridget Ripp and Rosemary Kisting, were named winners of the Knights of Columbus Christmas Poster Contest. The posters will now be entered in a statewide competition.
Mike Hoffman, son of Don and Mary Hoffman, helped Santa pass out gifts to Waunakee Manor residents Dec. 11 during a holiday party.
30 Years Ago
Dec. 17, 1992
The state Transportation Projects Commission has recommended for approval the expansion of 18 miles along Hwy. 12 to four lanes.
Mark Schlappi, Janelle Freidig, Chris Sobacki, Heidi Vervoort and David Robbins—all students in Pat Bomberg’s class at the Middle School—are shown with $400 worth of food for the food pantry donated by the class.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 19, 2002
As Christmas approached, several contractors and subcontractors volunteered their time to build an addition for a Waunakee family whose 9-year-old son suffered from a rare skin disorder. After just a month, it was nearly complete.
The Waunakee school board Monday decided to ask the otters to approve a building plan they turned down in April 2000 and February 2001.
The Waunakee hockey team, led by Scott Stroud’s hat trick, defeated the Baraboo Thunderbirds at Capital Ice Arena.
10 Years Ago
Dec. 20, 2012
Waunakee school district administrators have issued assurances to parents in the aftermath of the Dec. 14 mass killing at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, hoping to allay fears and provide tips to help their children cope with the tragedy.
In response to neighbors’ concerns, the Wisconsin State Natural Resources Board has exempted Gov. Nelson State Park from a new law that will allow more trapping and hunting in state recreation areas.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has been questioning individuals at Waunakee High School about reports of a drinking party that took place Nov. 17 in the Town of Vienna.