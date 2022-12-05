The site is near the Town Center Park, shown here. A press release from the town describes it as reaching north and and east of the corner of Hwy. M and Woodland Drive and bordered by the Town Center Park to the East and homes on Mary Lake Road to the north.
The Town of Westport has completed a long-anticipated land purchase that will preserve 105 acres adjacent to its town hall for many generations to come.
Though the closing on the 105 acres owned by Bagels Forever was completed Nov. 22, the town electors had voted to buy the land at a town meeting in April 2007.
“From the town’s perspective, that had given the board the authority to pull the trigger when it happened,” said Dean Grosskopf, Westport administrator/clerk-treasurer.
The 105 acres extends from the town hall to Woodland Drive to Hwy. M. It is bordered by the Town Center Park to the east and homes on Mary Lake Road to the north.
The plan had been to build a bagel factory on the site but the property had recently been for sale for $8.5 million, Grosskopf said. When owner Barry Berman offered it for $6 million, a private donor came forward with a $1 million contribution. The town board had agreed to spend $2 million on the property, and worked out a financing agreement with the Bagels Forever owners for the remaining $3 million.
The town has a conservation easement agreement with Groundswell Conservancy to protect the property from any development in the future that would “alter the nature of the property from the beautiful unspoiled open space that it is today,” according to a press release prepared by the town.
The release states, “This wonderful property is now available for all of us to enjoy forever, without the threat of commercial development.”
Groundswell will also assist in securing additional donations and seeking county and state funds to cover the remainder of the purchase.
Asked how the 105 acres will be used, Grosskopf said he doesn’t foresee many changes.
A mowed path through the property currently links the Town Center to the parking lot near the DNR property on Woodland Drive, and Grosskopf said that will remain. The soccer fields may expand onto a small portion of the grasslands by the town center, as that land is drier than some of the surrounding areas.
“It’s possible an interpretive trail would be mowed,” Grosskopf said, adding if so, any changes to water flow or quality will be avoided.