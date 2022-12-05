Town Center

The site is near the Town Center Park, shown here. A press release from the town describes it as reaching north and and east of the corner of Hwy. M and Woodland Drive and bordered by the Town Center Park to the East and homes on Mary Lake Road to the north.

 File photo

The Town of Westport has completed a long-anticipated land purchase that will preserve 105 acres adjacent to its town hall for many generations to come.

Though the closing on the 105 acres owned by Bagels Forever was completed Nov. 22, the town electors had voted to buy the land at a town meeting in April 2007.