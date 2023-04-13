Nau-Ti-Gal
The Nau-Ti-Gal closed in May, and a plan to redevelop the site into an apartment complex was brought to the Westport Plan Commission.

 Roberta Baumann

The public will have a chance to weigh in on an application to designate the former Nau-Ti-Gal Restaurant as an historic structure as defined by the Town of Westport’s code of ordinances.

The Westport Town Board has set a public hearing for 7 p.m. April 17 to discuss the application from the Hansons, whose family owned Hanson’s Tavern prior to its purchase for the Nau-Ti-Gal restaurant.