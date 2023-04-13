The public will have a chance to weigh in on an application to designate the former Nau-Ti-Gal Restaurant as an historic structure as defined by the Town of Westport’s code of ordinances.
The Westport Town Board has set a public hearing for 7 p.m. April 17 to discuss the application from the Hansons, whose family owned Hanson’s Tavern prior to its purchase for the Nau-Ti-Gal restaurant.
The von Rutenberg family operated the Nau-Ti-Gal until last year, when it was sold, and afterwards, a concept plan for an apartment complex came before the board. Community members spoke out against the plan, citing environmental concerns. Board members said as proposed, the use seemed inappropriate for the commercially zoned, waterfront site on the Yahara River.
Sharla Hanson and Sherry Hanson Lang then filed the application, seeking to preserve the former Hanson’s Tavern site. In January, the historic preservation commission recommended the application’s approval, prompting public hearings before the plan commission on April 10 and at the following Monday town board meeting.
The applicants’ grandparents, Thorvald and Anna Hanson, purchased what was then Brickson’s Tavern in 1907. According to the application, the building has housed the “longest operating business since 1861,” first operating as the Catfish Tavern.
Architectural consultants have indicated that the building’s structure no longer resembles Hanson’s tavern or the building from the late 1800s, and so could not, by national or local standards, be determined as historic.
However, residents attending a hearing before the town’s Historic Preservation Commission pointed to the cultural significance in the town’s history. It is one of the few remaining structures from the 1800s. Lifelong town resident Jim CaPaul said the few others include another tavern and the one-room Catfish School.
“There’s not too much left of what we can say ‘this used to be Westport or this is Westport,’” CaPaul said.
The town’s ordinance cites state law. It notes that Section 60.64 of the Wisconsin Statutes authorizes town governments to adopt historic preservation ordinances, stating, “The Town Board, in the exercise of its zoning and police powers…may regulate any place, structure or object with a special character, historic interest, esthetic interest, or other significant value, for the purpose of preserving the place, structure or object and its significant characteristics.”
It notes the purpose is to “protect, enhance and preserve improvements, sites, landscapes and districts, which represent or reflect elements of the town’s cultural, social, economic, political and architectural history.”
Another stated purpose is to “safeguard the Town’s historic, pre-historic and cultural heritage, as embodied and reflected in historic structures, sites, districts, landscapes, traditional land uses, architectural, archeological or historical interest or value.”