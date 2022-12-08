featured hot Willems won't run for another term as Waunakee Village Trustee Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Dec 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Waunakee Village Trustee Phil Willems announced Monday that he will not seek reelection this April.Willems made the announcement during the public comment section of the Dec. 5 village board meeting. He has served for five terms, now finishing his 10th year as a village trustee. Willems Willems said he will be 84 at election time, calling the age “clearly over the limit.”“Thank you for your time and putting up with me,” Willems said.Candidates can begin circulating nomination papers for local government seats. Anyone wishing to run can visit their local municipal clerk’s office. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now WIAA: Lacrosse sanctioned by Board of Control Emergency situation: Wisconsin's EMS problems could soon be a crisis Cable show to examine unsolved Fr. Kunz murder case Westport board purchases 105 acres near Town Center Former Waunakee food service director accused of fraud Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin