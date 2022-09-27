A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows that Wisconsin property values grew by a record 13.8 percent in 2022, and notes the growth as the “largest increase in decades of data,” according to a news release from the nonpartisan nonprofit.

As property values increased, gross property tax levies approved in late 2021 for the following year’s municipal budgets increased by 1.6% statewide, less than the rate of inflation and the smallest increase since 2014, the report notes.