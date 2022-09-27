A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows that Wisconsin property values grew by a record 13.8 percent in 2022, and notes the growth as the “largest increase in decades of data,” according to a news release from the nonpartisan nonprofit.
As property values increased, gross property tax levies approved in late 2021 for the following year’s municipal budgets increased by 1.6% statewide, less than the rate of inflation and the smallest increase since 2014, the report notes.
That’s led to what the Wisconsin Policy Forum called a “long running decline” in property tax rates, which fell from $19.60 per $1,000 of equalized property value to $18.64, a 4.9% decrease and the largest drop since 2005. It is also the eighth straight year for the tax rate decline.
The findings come from the Forum’s newly updated 2022 Property Values and Taxes Data Tool, featuring data for all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties and 1,850 cities, villages and towns. The tool is intended to provide all residents with facts about their schools, local governments, and the economy both locally and statewide.
According to the news release from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the tool uses data on tax levies and rates approved for December 2021 tax bills as well as updated property values as of January 2022 that will be used to calculate tax bills in December, along with findings on property value and tax trends for southeast Wisconsin and Dane County.
The findings include the following:
-The seven-county southeast region experienced an equalized property value increase of 12.9%, the most for the region of data dating back to 1985. Every county in the region experienced double-digit increase in the property value, led by Walworth County at 15.8%.
-Dane County’s property values became the largest in the state, topping Milwaukee County.
-Residential property values statewide rose by 14.9%, the biggest increase since 1985.
-Commercial property values also grew by 132%. In Dane County, after decreasing by 2.4% in 2021, they jumped back up by 19.1 in 2022.