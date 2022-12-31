 Skip to main content
Wisconsin’s Assembly maps are more skewed than ever. What happens now?

Mary Lynne Donohue, co-chair of the Sheboygan County Democratic Party, speaks with Sheboygan City Clerk Meredith DeBruin on Nov. 8, 2022 at Democratic Party headquarters in Sheboygan, Wis. Earlier in the day, Donohue had urged DeBruin to have a local church serving as a polling site remove a message that urged voters to “save your religious freedom.” The message was later removed. 

 Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

It’s Election Day 2022 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and voters in this majority blue city once again have no chance of electing a Democrat to legislative office.

That wasn’t always the case. Democrats held the local Senate seat in the 1930s and from 1983 until 2003. They also held the city’s Assembly seat in all but four years between 1959 and 2011.

Drawing the lines
Democrats won the 14th Assembly District this year by 27 points after Wisconsin Republicans redrew it to ensure they could win back the 13th Assembly District. (Image courtesy of Ballotpedia)

