A concept plan for an 85-unit condominium proposal in the Woodland Crest subdivision was called too dense by some neighbors and plan commissioners during an Aug. 8 presentation before the Waunakee Plan Commission.
Forward Development Group (FDG) presented the plan seeking comment during the meeting, as the developer noted the units would fill a need for housing in the current market.
A rezone of the site would be required for the use, said Tim Semmann, Waunakee community development director. It lies in an area designated as a transition from the nearby commercial use to residential use.
Originally, the site was proposed for a senior citizen apartment building, developer Connor Kearney told the commission. But the project was scaled back to include 85 condominium homes in two phases on the 6.93-acre parcel, with 38 units on the northern half of the site and 47 on the southern half.
A memo from FDG to the commission notes that the housing offers an opportunity for homebuyers to enter the market “at a competitive price point.”
“Providing homeownership opportunities at a competitive price point is probably more important now than at any other time,” Kearney said.
Asked about the cost for the units, Kearney estimated between $450,000 and $550,000.
The 2- and 3-bedroom homes would range between 1,600 and 2,100 square feet, Each would have three parking stalls, two in an attached garage and a third on the 20-foot driveway, according to a memo to the board.
Two Dolan Drive residents expressed concern about the density and mass of the proposed condos, saying they would prefer to see greenspace or a park. One noted that from her window, it would appear as a wall.
Plan commissioners shared some of the concerns, particularly for the impact of the residents who bought homes there not knowing a condominium project would be built next door.
“That’s too much mass, too close,” Commissioner Gary Herzberg said.
Fellow commissioner Joe Zitzelsberger expressed concern about the grade. He also wondered how emergency vehicles could access a portion of the site.
Commissioner Chris Zellner noted that the building appears to be three levels in some areas. But, he said, a neighbor of his built a structure that blocked his view, and that was his right as the property owner.
Kearney said the decrease in density in the plan was dramatic compared to an original concept for senior living apartments approved in May of 2018.
The site is designated in the comprehensive plan as suitable for multi-family housing or senior housing, and is to serve as a transitional area, attorney Bryan Kleinmaier told the commission, adding that the level of density “is probably up for debate.”
The comprehensive plan also notes that the new residential development should be compatible with the existing housing, Kleinmaier said.
“At the end of the day, it’s what’s in the comprehensive plan,” he said.