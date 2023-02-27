A family tradition: Waunakee father, son follow military path after high school

Greg Fliearman and his son, Caleb, share a bond – in particular their United States Marine Corp Reserves boot camp experience as young men.
Like his father, Caleb joined the military while in high school, carrying on a family tradition of United States military service to the fourth generation.
Both Greg and Caleb enlisted partly to fund their college education. Caleb said his time in the military has offered him greater insight into his father, and his father’s upbringing made him a more successful trainee.
“When he went to boot camp, it was probably no different than being at home,” Greg joked about his parenting.
“It was an average morning,” Caleb chimed in.
Greg’s rules and standards had prepared Caleb for the Marine Corps’ rigors, but he had always shown an interest in the military and a sort of warrior culture, having trained in martial arts for six years.
“I was the same person going in as I was going out,” Caleb said. “There were just certain things that got explained.”
Enlisting
At the end of his junior year, Caleb had wondered what to do after high school and began seriously talking to his father about what life would look like then.
Greg shared his own experience.
“I kind of said, ‘Here’s what I did; here’s why I did it, and I found that it was a good alternative path,” Greg said, adding he knew he wouldn’t be comfortable sitting in college courses all day long.
Following his Waunakee High School graduation in 2021, Caleb completed three months of boot camp, graduating at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on Sept. 10, 2021, nearly 30 years to the day after his father. Greg Fliearman had graduated there on Sept. 7, 1991.
Caleb then attended MOS or his specialty school and checked into the reserve unit.
Even right out of high school, Caleb was ready for boot camp, he said.
He had expected a culture shock, and had told himself his life would be different moving forward, he said.
“It wasn’t that difficult for me. You’re in high school and then two weeks later, you’re in boot camp getting screamed at,” he said.
Afterwards, Caleb was placed in an infantry battalion for about four months.
He found his circle of people in the Marine Corps Reserves, and returning to civilian life wasn’t easy, he said.
“There's a different level of camaraderie and friendship in those kinds of places you don’t get anywhere else,” Caleb said, adding other returning veterans can struggle without such a close-knit community.
“You’re with these guys every day, doing crazy stuff with these guys every day and suffering together, and that builds a sense of camaraderie you can’t get anywhere else,” he said.
He then checked into his unit.
Caleb is a Lance Corporal with an eight-year contract, and is now an Infantryman attached to the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Golf Company, Madison.
Greg Fliearman
Greg joined the Marine Corps Reserves between his junior and senior year of high school, signing an 8-year contract that would span from 1990-1998, and began preparing for boot camp in his senior year.
“I graduated on a Friday, and I want to say by Monday I was in San Diego at Marine Corps Recruit Depot,” Greg said.
Pursuing a split option, once finished with boot camp, Greg began his freshman year at Purdue University, and for the next eight years, would alternate six months on active duty in the Marines followed by six months of student life at Purdue.
“Originally, my intention was to graduate from college and pick up a commission as an officer,” Greg said. “Things changed. I met my wife in college and life took a different direction.”
The Marines offered hands-on, practical experience not offered in college where he was studying engineering.
“I would show people with engineering degrees how to make field expedient antennas, and they would say, ‘How did you learn that?” Greg said, adding he attended the Corps’ communications electronics school in the Mojave desert. He never did finish college; his training led to a 25-plus-year IT career.
Greg started his service time with Detachment 1 Communications Company, HQ Service Battalion in Fort Wayne, where he maintained an alert status to join other Marine units in Kuwait for Operation Desert Storm, He was never activated, however, but transferred to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to join the Military Police Company and remained there.
Greg considered reenlisting after 9/11, he said. But around that time, he and his wife, Molly, discovered she was expecting quadruplet boys – Caleb and his brothers.
Though Greg was never deployed, he related his experience in an arms exercise.
“You get an opportunity to see how all elements of the Marine Corps operate and work together, everything from artillery to infantry to air assets to pretty much everything,” he said.
Greg was a radio operator with his equipment set up on a hill, giving him sort of stadium seating to watch the mock war, he said.
“We would basically be responsible for transmitting radio signals from one side of the valley to the other side,” he said.
He watched F/A-18s drop bombs, minesweepers clear minefields and tanks roll. As a radio operator, he also worked in the command post, receiving radio transmissions from the field troops to relay to the officers in the command post.
The future
Caleb is making plans for his future in the Marine Corps. Currently at Madison College, studying pre business and economics, he plans to transfer to a four-year university.
Meanwhile, he will do his reserve time and has been accepted as part of the Officer Candidate Program after he completes his bachelor’s degree. He plans to be a commissioned Infantry Officer for the next five years, but he knows the skills he is learning will help him on whatever path he chooses afterwards.
“I can definitely see a lot of the leadership traits and virtues instilled, as well as the active strategies and tactics that you utilize being very useful in the civilian world, as well as just the way you conduct yourself as an officer,” Caleb said.
When his five-year commission ends, he will be nearly 30 years old, and he will decide whether or not to remain in the Marines or join civilian life.
A Fliearman family tradition
Thomas M. Fliearman, Greg’s grandfather and Caleb’s great-grandfather, was the first of the four generations to serve in the United States military. He began in the Merchant Marines before transitioning to the Army and serving in World War II.
His son Thomas G. Fliearman served in the United States Air Force from 1968-1976, then joined the FAA as an air traffic controller before being terminated during the strike against the federal government.
Greg said he continues to look for details about family members who have served.
“I find this to be a very important element of our family’s history, as 1% of the U.S. population has served in our nation’s armed forces, and it is this perspective and experience that has shaped our journey and contributions to the nation, as well as our local communities,” he said.