A family tradition: Waunakee father, son follow military path after high school

Caleb and Greg Fliearman
Caleb and Greg Fliearman have a bond of shared experiences in the Marine Corps Reserves.

 Roberta Baumann

Greg Fliearman and his son, Caleb, share a bond – in particular their United States Marine Corp Reserves boot camp experience as young men.

Like his father, Caleb joined the military while in high school, carrying on a family tradition of United States military service to the fourth generation.

We Shall Not Forget
Greg Fliearman
Greg Fliearman served in U.S. Marine Corps Reserves from 1990-1998. 
Caleb Fliearman
Caleb Fliearman graduated with the Waunakee High School Class of 2021 and left for boot camp shortly afterwards.
Tom Fliearman
Greg Fliearman's father, Tom Fliearman, served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. His father had served in World War II.

An error occurred