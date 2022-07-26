If you aren't registered to vote and intend to vote absentee, Thursday is the last day to register with municipal clerks for the Aug. 9 primary, which is partisan. Voters must ask for a Democratic or Republican ballot.

A Waukesha Circuit Court case — Richard Teigen and Richard Thom v the Wisconsin Elections Commission — was appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and on July 8 the high court in a 4-3 opinion upheld the Circuit Court judge’s ruling and said the Wisconsin Elections Commission exceeded its authority when it recommended the use of unmanned absentee-ballot drop boxes. The Supreme Court opinion is available at www.wicourts.gov