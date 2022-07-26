If you aren't registered to vote and intend to vote absentee, Thursday is the last day to register with municipal clerks for the Aug. 9 primary, which is partisan. Voters must ask for a Democratic or Republican ballot.
A Waukesha Circuit Court case — Richard Teigen and Richard Thom v the Wisconsin Elections Commission — was appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and on July 8 the high court in a 4-3 opinion upheld the Circuit Court judge’s ruling and said the Wisconsin Elections Commission exceeded its authority when it recommended the use of unmanned absentee-ballot drop boxes. The Supreme Court opinion is available at www.wicourts.gov.
Voters also can return completed absentee ballots in person, but they won’t be allowed to have another person deliver them as they could in 2020 when drop boxes were allowed due to COVID-19, according to the high court ruling.
Many people concerned about COVID-19 chose to cast absentee ballots in 2020 to avoid crowds on election day, and the secure drop boxes were convenient. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Disability Rights Wisconsin, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin joined the Wisconsin Elections Commission in advocating for the secure ballot drop boxes for absentee ballots.
The Circuit Court considered whether drop-box recommendations the Wisconsin Election Commission issued in 2020 were in compliance with state law, and Judge Michael Bohren decided, “An absentee ballot must be returned by mail or the voter must personally deliver it.”
To vote absentee, you must be registered. To register, you need proof of residency, such as a Wisconsin driver’s license or state ID with your current address.
If you don’t have a current Wisconsin driver’s license or state identification card but live here and wish to register to vote, you’ll need to show proof of residence.
According to MyVote.Wis.gov, acceptable documents include a real-estate tax bill or receipt for the current year or the year preceding the election date, a university or college photo ID and receipt from within the past nine months showing housing, a utility bill statement from within 90 days of election day, a bank or credit card statement, a paycheck, a government check, a social service agency letter describing your residence, a residential lease, or an intake document from a residential care facility.