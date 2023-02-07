Honoring the chief
Waunakee Village Board President Chris Zellner shakes Dave Kopp's hand after reading a proclamation honoring him for his 34 years of service on the Waunakee Fire Department. Chief Kopp retired from the department last month. Fellow firefighters and family packed the Waunakee Village Board Room Feb. 6 for the occasion.

 Roberta Baumann

After 34 years serving as a Waunakee first responder, Dave Kopp has retired.

The Waunakee Fire Chief for the past six years, Kopp recently handed over the reins to Gary Hansen, who has served the department for more than three decades, as well.

Dave Kopp
Dave Kopp's father was also fire chief.