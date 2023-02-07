After 34 years serving as a Waunakee first responder, Dave Kopp has retired.
The Waunakee Fire Chief for the past six years, Kopp recently handed over the reins to Gary Hansen, who has served the department for more than three decades, as well.
Kopp called the retirement “bittersweet.” He had carried on a legacy at the Waunakee Fire Department, following in the footsteps of his father, who was chief for 19 years. Between the two, they had more than 65 years of combined service in the department, and 41 years in an officers’ position.
The timing was right for his retirement, Kopp said, adding that 2022 was a tough year with difficult calls. Kopp and his fellow firefighters responded to scenes with individuals who were pulseless and not breathing, including younger individuals whom they were unable to resuscitate with chest compressions.
“I’ve done thousands of chest compressions,” Kopp said. “The success rate is not great.”
Kopp also lost his brother unexpectedly last year, he said, describing him as his “go-to guy.”
As he looks to the future, Kopp said he will be able to spend more time with his children and grandchildren.
Kopp wouldn’t trade his time as a firefighter for anything, but he frequently responded to tragic incidents and said, “You just never know when your time is up.”
Many don’t realize that volunteer firefighters respond to more than just fire calls. They assist with a wide variety of incidents, including, as Kopp noted, the typical scene of a cat stranded on a tall tree limb.
But as firefighters respond to car crashes and assist paramedics and emergency medical technicians, they put themselves in life-or-death situations. Kopp said many also don’t realize that firefighters live with post traumatic stress syndrome.
“One guy recently said, ‘This isn’t for the weak hearted,’” he said.
Kopp recalled a quote from another firefighter: “If my mind could forget the things my eyes have seen.”
Still, 35 dedicated volunteers continue to serve with the Waunakee Fire Department, Kopp said. The fire district board, comprising representatives from the municipalities served, has supported the department when budget requests come up during a time when other cities and villages are hard pressed to fund their departments. Several across the state have merged their departments.
While other area fire departments are hiring full-time staff, Kopp prefers the existing volunteer model if it can be sustainable, he said.
“If you can keep it going with volunteers, that’s the way to go. It saves everybody dollars,” Kopp said. “If the response time is maintained as it’s been for many, many years, hopefully this can continue.”
Part of the Waunakee model’s success lies with local employers. The Village of Waunakee has several employees who volunteer with the department, and local businesses such as Endres Manufacturing Co. also employ firefighters who have to leave the job when their pagers go off, Kopp said.
But serving in the department requires more than just employer support. Kopp credited his own family for his 34 years as a firefighter.
“Being on the fire department takes a commitment from your entire family,” Kopp said. “Without them, none of it is possible.”
A new chief
A firefighter since 1977, Gary Hansen was elected to succeed Kopp as Waunakee Fire Chief. The fire department’s Facebook page notes that Hansen is a 35-year veteran of the department and served 7 years in Grafton before coming to Waunakee.
Hansen told the Tribune that when he first moved to Waunakee, he joined EMS and then the fire department.
Hansen has since held the positions of lieutenant, captain and assistant chief before being elected chief.
"Gary brings a lot to the table and has been responsible for training our driver/operators. Waunakee FD is in good hands," the post notes.
Hansen said he planned to retire in a year, but when Kopp decided to step down, he decided he could become chief, adding Kopp's are "big shoes to fill."
"I can't tell you that there is a more devoted individual," Hansen said about the former chief. "The entire time he was on the fire department, there was nothing he didn't do for the department. We couldn't have asked for a better chief."
Hansen said all of the volunteers deserve credit.
"It's amazing the sacrifices everybody makes," he said.