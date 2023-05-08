The Alice in Dairyland selection will be made this weekend, and among the six top candidates is a Waunakee-area woman.
Shannon Lamb of Dane is a contender for the state’s Department of Agriculture public relations professional.
The 2023 Alice in Dairyland will be announced after three days of events
held in Walworth County, which also hosted the 2020 Alice finals.
The banquet and coronation event will be staged at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday,
May 13, at the Grand Geneva Resort, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, in Lake
Geneva.
According to the announcement of the candidates from the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Lamb served as the the Lodi Agricultural Fairest of the Fair in 2021, and in 2022 was the Wisconsin Honey Queen.
After graduating from Waunakee High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in soil and crop science, environmental horticulture, and animal science with a minor in biology from the University of Wisconsin–Platteville. Lamb is currently pursuing a master’s degree in biological engineering from the University of Missouri.
Lamb grew up on her family’s diversified production farm and was involved in FFA and 4-H, showing livestock throughout Wisconsin. Lamb remains active on her family’s farm feeding the calves.
She is the daughter of Sandra Helt of Dane.
The other candidates for the Alice and Dairyland position are Ashley Hagenow of Poynette; Lydia M. Luebke of Kiel; Jacquelyn (Jackie) Elaine Rosenbush of Sarona; Charitee Logan Seebecker of Mauston; and Jodie L. Weyland of Neenah. All are first-time Alice finalists except Seebecker who competed last May in Madison for the 2022 Alice title.
Rosenbush was previously Wisconsin's Fairest of the Fair 2022.
This year's Alice in Dairyland will begin her one-year term on July 5.